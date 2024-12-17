Safety Resources

Community Services

Community Services Officers (CSOs) offer a way for all Pennsylvanians to connect with the Pennsylvania State Police in their area. CSOs are assigned to every troop in the Commonwealth and offer a variety of safety and educational programs to the community.

Community Awareness Bulletins

Community Awareness Bulletins share important information concerning the safety and security of the citizens we serve. The most recent and relevant bulletins are listed below.

Crime-related resources

School and child safety

