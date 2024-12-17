Community Services
Community Services Officers (CSOs) offer a way for all Pennsylvanians to connect with the Pennsylvania State Police in their area. CSOs are assigned to every troop in the Commonwealth and offer a variety of safety and educational programs to the community.
Community Awareness Bulletins
Community Awareness Bulletins share important information concerning the safety and security of the citizens we serve. The most recent and relevant bulletins are listed below.
- Skimmers and Shimmers Used to Steal Payment Card Information
- Romanian Transnational Criminal Organization
- The “Zelle Scam”
- Gift Card Scams
- Mobile Apps Parents Should Know
- White Van Scam
Crime-related resources
- Report criminal activity
- Sex Offender Search (Megan’s Law)
- PSP 10 Most Wanted
- Visit PSP Tips on Facebook
- Find assistance if you have been the victim of a crime
- Uniform Crime Reporting Public Portal
School and child safety
- School Bus Safety Tips - Helpful tips for students and drivers.
- Child Safety Seat Checks - Have your child safety seat checked for proper installation.
- School Safety Resources
Other safety topics and materials
- Autism Spectrum Disorder interaction cards (full color ASD cards, grayscale ASD cards, 1/4 page size ASD cards) The Office of Community Engagement developed these informational cards for people with Autism Spectrum Disorder. Present this card during any interaction with law enforcement. Each page has different versions to choose from for your home printing needs. These cards are also available in Spanish (full color ASD cards - Spanish, grayscale ASD cards - Spanish, 1/4 page size ASD cards - Spanish).
- Fireworks in Pennsylvania FAQ
- Scrap Facility Registration
- Prescription Drug Take-Back Boxes
- Non-commercial license classes
- Cell Site Simulators FAQ
- Rules of the Road
- PA Homeland Security
- Ensign John R. Elliott Human Education Resource Officer (HERO) Campaign for Designated Drivers - The PSP partnered with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) to promote the Ensign John R. Elliott Human Education Resource Officer (HERO) Campaign for Designated Drivers. The HERO Campaign aims to prevent drunk driving fatalities, injuries, and crashes nationwide by reminding the public to drive sober.