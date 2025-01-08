Shapiro Administration Completes Rollout of Electronic Health Records in State Hospitals, Paving Way for Improvements in Patient Care

The Department of Human Services managed a multi-year project across six state facilities that will lead to improvements and greater efficiency in patient care

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Department of Human Services (DHS) Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh announced the successful rollout of electronic health records (EHR) in state hospitals across Pennsylvania that provide in-patient care for those with serious mental illness.

This effort complements Governor Josh Shapiro’s work since taking office to make government more responsive, accessible, and accountable to all Pennsylvanians, including the most vulnerable. Moving to an EHR system has been a goal within DHS for years, and implementation and testing of the new systems began in 2023.

EHRs enable approximately 3,200 staff across the state hospital system to provide better and more efficient care for patients through day-to-day treatment and care management such as simplifying admissions and discharges, medication management, and monitoring progress through an individual’s course of treatment. In addition, under the new records system, DHS staff can track data over time to make efficiency and quality improvements as needed.

“Implementing electronic health records in our state hospitals is a much-needed modernization that will bring our systems up to date, improve patient care, and save staff time. It is a vital investment in quality of care and safety and efficiency for both our hospital staff and the Pennsylvanians we serve,” said Secretary Arkoosh. “This project was no small feat, and it took years of planning to make sure we got it right. I want to thank the thousands of staff who work in our facilities for their dedication, time, and effort in caring for patients every day and in making sure that we are improving our systems so that we can continue to offer the best care possible to those who need us.”

Electronic health records also support standardization across state hospitals, which will help staff share information, ease onboarding for new employees, lessen time spent on paperwork, strengthen information planning and sharing for discharge, and keep patient information readily available for health care providers who need it, among many other benefits.

This bold step forward sets a new standard for patient care, proving that modernization can transform the way government serves its people.

