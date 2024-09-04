Shapiro Administration Celebrates Historic Budget Investments that Increase Access to Intellectual Disability and Autism Services, Support the ID/A Workforce

Governor Josh Shapiro secured investments in the 2024-25 budget that put Pennsylvania on track to eliminate the emergency waiting list for ID/A services and support rate increases for providers

Canonsburg, PA – Today, Department of Human Services (DHS) Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh joined leadership, staff, and clients from The Arc of Washington County to highlight the life-changing investments in Governor Josh Shapiro’s bipartisan 2024-25 budget for Pennsylvanians with intellectual disability and autism (ID/A). This year’s budget secured historic increases in funding for home- and community-based services for Pennsylvanians with ID/A as well as increases in rates for the providers responsible for essential care and support of these individuals every day. The visit included a tour of the Arc’s Washington County Art Gallery which serves as an inclusive community hub featuring art created by people of all abilities.



“Every Pennsylvanian with intellectual disabilities and autism deserves to receive the services they need when they need them, but for too long, Pennsylvania has had a system that results in years-long waiting lists for ID/A services instead of providing the right supports at the right time,” said Secretary Arkoosh. “With these most recent budget wins, we can get to work and become a leader in the home and community-based services space by beginning the process of eliminating the waiting list for services and investing in our ID/A service providers and direct support professionals.”

This year’s budget invests in Pennsylvanians with ID/A and the direct support professionals (DSPs) who care for them by securing $354.8 million in federal and state funding to provide more resources for home and community-based service providers. The funding includes $280 million to help raise wages for DSPs and $74.8 million to begin the process of clearing the emergency waiting list. This investment in provider rates will support recruitment, retention, and wages for DSPs who make inclusive, enriching lives possible for people with intellectual disabilities and autism.

This investment sets a transformative course to eliminate the emergency waiting list for services for adults and reduce barriers to care for thousands of Pennsylvanians over the next several years. This system change will also make Pennsylvania one of a handful of states to end its emergency waiting list and help ID/A community members access vital services to live independently, pursue education and job opportunities, and participate in the Everyday Lives they deserve.

The Arc of Washington County/Arc Human Services is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing essential services and support for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) and their families. The Arc’s focus is on ensuring access to services that empower individuals with IDD to achieve their fullest potential, prioritizing quick access to resources and services for families and supporting their success.

Through a diverse range of programs and services, The Arc strives to foster inclusion, empowerment, and support for individuals with IDD, enabling them to lead fulfilling lives. Services include: offering guidance to families involved in Pennsylvania's early intervention services, with an emphasis on enhancing their child's strengths and growth; and equipping adults and their families with the necessary resources, services and support, to help them live fulfilling lives.

“At Arc Human Services/Arc Washington, we value the commitment and hard work of all of our Direct Support Professionals and appreciate the support of the Governor, the Legislature and Department of Human Services in providing additional funding to raise the wages and improve the benefits of our fantastic DSP's,” said Ed Picchiarini, Arc of Washington County Chief Executive Officer.

Governor Shapiro announced late last year that DHS would re-examine rates earlier than required to better support ID/A service providers and DSPs. In addition, ID/A providers received a one-time supplemental payment last spring to assist with workforce recruitment and retention.

The bipartisan 2024-25 budget investments also build on the $17.49 million secured in the 2023-24 budget to help an additional 850 Pennsylvanians get off the ID/A waiting list.

Learn more about services and resources through the DHS Office of Developmental Programs.