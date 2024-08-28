Shapiro Administration Encourages Eligible Families to Apply for New SUN Bucks Summer Food Program Before August 31 Deadline

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Department of Human Services (DHS) Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh encouraged eligible families who have not yet applied for and received the 2024 SUN Bucks benefit to complete a paper application by August 31. The new nationwide Summer Electronic Benefits Transfer program, also known as SUN Bucks or Summer EBT, helps families who qualify manage increased food costs during the summer months when their children don’t have access to free and reduced-price meals at school.

The Department also announced today that payments are nearly complete for families whose children automatically qualified for the SUN Bucks program because of their involvement in the National School Lunch Program. Those who are not automatically eligible can use the SUN Bucks Eligibility Navigator to see if they need to apply by the August 31 deadline.

“I urge all Pennsylvania families who believe they are eligible for SUN Bucks and have not received a payment yet to use our Eligibility Navigator to see if they need to get their SUN Bucks application in by August 31,” said Secretary Arkoosh. “The Shapiro Administration is proud to be nearing completion of all automatic 2024 SUN Bucks payments, but we do not want a single child who is eligible for this program to not receive the money for food that they are entitled to.”

Because this is the first year of the program, benefits were issued beginning in mid-August for Summer 2024. If families already have an EBT card, SUN Bucks benefits will be automatically added to this card, if possible. Families who do not have an EBT card will receive a Summer EBT card in the mail.

All 2024 SUN Bucks benefits will be issued by the end of October. Applications can be printed from the SUN Bucks website or are available at local County Assistance Offices. Families can also use the Sun Bucks Eligibility Navigator to see if they are eligible for this benefit. Applications received after August 31stwill be held and considered for 2025 SUN Bucks benefits that will be issued in Summer 2025.

Free or reduced-priced meals during the school year provide critical nutrition to students that is an essential foundation for learning and positive child development– that’s why Governor Josh Shapiro fought to secure universal free breakfast for Pennsylvania students in his first two budgets. During the summer months, these same students and families may be strained by higher food bills when school is closed. This year, Pennsylvania opted in to the new nationwide Summer Electronic Benefits Transfer program. SUN Bucks will provide a one-time payment for households of $40 per summer month ($120 maximum) per eligible child. An estimated 1.2 million children in Pennsylvania qualify for this new program, a benefit that is paid for by federal funds.

Families whose children are not automatically eligible, including those who attend a school where all students receive free or reduced-price school meals under the Community Eligibility Provision but the family does not meet the automatic eligibility criteria, will need to complete a paper SUN Bucks application.

Find more information about SUN Bucks benefits and start an application.