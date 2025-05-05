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of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

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    Pennsylvania State Parks

    State Park Rules and Regulations

    To provide safe opportunities for enjoying outdoor recreation and protect our natural resources, please observe all the state park rules and regulations.

    Pennsylvania state parks are great places for outdoor activities—camping, boating, fishing, hiking, or attending educational programs. You can find peace and quiet, have a picnic, or watch a sunset.

    Unfortunately, a few inconsiderate people damage precious park resources. These actions make it difficult for parks to balance recreational use with the conservation of park resources.

    Because state parks belong to the people of Pennsylvania, we all need to work together to conserve park resources and protect the state park legacy for future generations.

    To help ensure your safety and pleasure, please observe the rules and regulations which are applicable to state parks, including:

    • Environmental education centers
    • State park preserves
    • Conservation areas and natural areas
    • Waters under the jurisdiction of DCNR’s Bureau of State Parks

    Complete List of State Parks Rules and Regulations

    ​Title 17 is all of the rules and regulations of Pennsylvania state parks and are designed to insure visitor’s safety and pleasure.

    Title 17 Rules and Regulations (PDF)

    Metal Detecting

    The reasonable use of metal detectors is permitted in many state parks.

    Metal Detecting
    A black dog sitting on green grass next to a lake on a sunny day.

    Pets in Parks

    Pennsylvania state parks welcome pets in designated areas.

    Pets in Parks

    Unmanned Aerial Systems and Drones

    Drones and other UAS are permitted at six designated flying sites within the certain state parks.

    Unmanned Aerial Systems and Drones

    Whitewater Boating Rules

    Title 17, Chapter 11, Section 11.220 defines the rules that must be followed when using watercraft at Ohiopyle State Park, Lehigh Gorge State Park or McConnells Mill State Park.

    Whitewater Boating Rules