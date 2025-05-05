Pennsylvania state parks are great places for outdoor activities—camping, boating, fishing, hiking, or attending educational programs. You can find peace and quiet, have a picnic, or watch a sunset.
Unfortunately, a few inconsiderate people damage precious park resources. These actions make it difficult for parks to balance recreational use with the conservation of park resources.
Because state parks belong to the people of Pennsylvania, we all need to work together to conserve park resources and protect the state park legacy for future generations.
To help ensure your safety and pleasure, please observe the rules and regulations which are applicable to state parks, including:
- Environmental education centers
- State park preserves
- Conservation areas and natural areas
- Waters under the jurisdiction of DCNR’s Bureau of State Parks
Complete List of State Parks Rules and Regulations
Title 17 is all of the rules and regulations of Pennsylvania state parks and are designed to insure visitor’s safety and pleasure.
Metal Detecting
The reasonable use of metal detectors is permitted in many state parks.Metal Detecting
Unmanned Aerial Systems and Drones
Drones and other UAS are permitted at six designated flying sites within the certain state parks.Unmanned Aerial Systems and Drones
Whitewater Boating Rules
Title 17, Chapter 11, Section 11.220 defines the rules that must be followed when using watercraft at Ohiopyle State Park, Lehigh Gorge State Park or McConnells Mill State Park.Whitewater Boating Rules