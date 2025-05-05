Pennsylvania state parks are great places for outdoor activities—camping, boating, fishing, hiking, or attending educational programs. You can find peace and quiet, have a picnic, or watch a sunset.



Unfortunately, a few inconsiderate people damage precious park resources. These actions make it difficult for parks to balance recreational use with the conservation of park resources.

Because state parks belong to the people of Pennsylvania, we all need to work together to conserve park resources and protect the state park legacy for future generations.

To help ensure your safety and pleasure, please observe the rules and regulations which are applicable to state parks, including:

Environmental education centers

State park preserves

Conservation areas and natural areas

Waters under the jurisdiction of DCNR’s Bureau of State Parks

Complete List of State Parks Rules and Regulations

​Title 17 is all of the rules and regulations of Pennsylvania state parks and are designed to insure visitor’s safety and pleasure.