    Pennsylvania State Forests

    William Penn State Forest

    Named for the founder of “Penn’s Woods,” William Penn State Forest contains 1,683 acres in 10 separate tracts across southeastern Pennsylvania.

     

    William Penn District Office
    845 Park Road
    Elverson, PA 19520
    610-582-9660

     

    Office hours: Monday - Friday, 8:00 A.M. - 4:00 P.M.

    Overview

    The forest protects and conserves unique Pennsylvania ecosystems, including:

    • Goat Hill Serpentine Barrens
    • Little Tinicum Island Natural Area on the Delaware River

    Goat Hill Public Wild Plant Sanctuary

    The Goat Hill Serpentine Barrens, located in the extreme southwest corner of Chester County, is a truly unique natural area. Serpentine barrens are not a common geologic feature in Pennsylvania.

    The particular soils which develop from the serpentine rock greatly influence the plant life growing on the site. Therefore these barrens are home to many unusual and possibly threatened or endangered species.

    Gibraltar Hill

    In 2015, through partnership with Natural Lands Trust, the Bureau of Forestry acquired this forested tract located northwest of Birdsboro. Abundant unimproved and unmarked trails crisscross these 234 acres.

    Although it was once a planned subdivision, you can now visit this area and observe a spectacular vista overlooking Berks County.

    George W. Wertz Tract

    The Wertz tract is another 2015 addition to William Penn State Forest.

    The largest tract comprising William Penn State Forest, this 400-acre property was formerly the watershed of the Wernersville State Hospital.

    Its namesake, George Wertz, was the local mill and farm owner who lived at the bottom of the mountain. It was through his advocacy that the state hospital was built in Wernersville.

    Through his guidance, the hospital later procured this property to protect its clean water and forest resources.

     

    Explore William Penn State Forest

    The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Bureau of Forestry manages our state forests for their long-term health and productivity while conserving native wild plants. These forests are managed as “working forests” and provide a suite of uses and values to Pennsylvania citizens, while maintaining the forest’s wild character.

    Our state forests are managed for:

    • Pure water
    • Recreation
    • Scenic beauty
    • Plant and animal habitat
    • Sustainable timber and natural gas
    • Many other uses and values

    The management of our state forests is guided by the State Forest Resource Management Plan.

    A district-level state forest management plan is written for each of the bureau’s 20 forest districts across the state.

    William Penn State Forest staff hosted a public meeting and online survey about its draft management plan in 2018. Public comments and responses (PDF) to the plan are available to review.

    Using public input and building on the statewide 2016 management plan, the Bureau of Forestry revised and completed a new William Penn State Forest Management Plan (PDF), setting district-level management priorities.

    View William Penn State Forest’s 2026 Management Activities (PDF) for upcoming projects and events to im​plement the State Forest Resource Management Plan.

    The Bureau of Forestry has adopted “ecosystem management” as its principal strategy for managing state forests. This approach seeks to conserve the natural patterns and processes of the forest while advancing long-term sustainability.

    Ecosystem management promotes the conservation of plant and animal communities and the landscapes and habitats that support them. It also accounts for needs and values of people and communities.

    This results in a holistic, integrated approach to managing forest resources.

    As you travel throughout the state forest, you’ll see examples of our forests “at work.” Some of these management practices are more noticeable than others, such as:

    • Active timber harvests
    • Deer exclosure fences
    • Natural gas drilling sites
    • Prescribed fires
    • Spongy moth (formerly known as Gypsy moth) spraying

    Others are more subtle, such as the:

    • Protection of a vernal pool
    • Buffering of a stream from timber harvesting
    • Designating a special area to conserve its wild character or protect a rare plant community

    Each of these management practices and activities play a vital role in the management and conservation of our state forest system.

    Pennsylvania’s 2.2-million-acre state forest system is one of the largest dual certified forests in North America. The forest is certified under Forest Stewardship Council™ and Sustainable Forestry Initiative© standards.

    The Forest Stewardship Council™ is an independent organization supporting environmentally appropriate, socially beneficial, and economically viable management of the world’s forests.

    Sustainable Forestry Initiative©​​ certification focuses on protection of water quality, biodiversity, wildlife habitat, species at risk, and forests with exceptional conservation value.

    Dual certific​ation ensures that Pennsylvania’s state forests are managed to the highest third-party standards.​

     

    Activities

    Additional Information

