The forest protects and conserves unique Pennsylvania ecosystems, including:

Goat Hill Serpentine Barrens

Little Tinicum Island Natural Area on the Delaware River

Goat Hill Public Wild Plant Sanctuary

The Goat Hill Serpentine Barrens, located in the extreme southwest corner of Chester County, is a truly unique natural area. Serpentine barrens are not a common geologic feature in Pennsylvania.

The particular soils which develop from the serpentine rock greatly influence the plant life growing on the site. Therefore these barrens are home to many unusual and possibly threatened or endangered species.

Gibraltar Hill

In 2015, through partnership with Natural Lands Trust, the Bureau of Forestry acquired this forested tract located northwest of Birdsboro. Abundant unimproved and unmarked trails crisscross these 234 acres.

Although it was once a planned subdivision, you can now visit this area and observe a spectacular vista overlooking Berks County.

George W. Wertz Tract

The Wertz tract is another 2015 addition to William Penn State Forest.

The largest tract comprising William Penn State Forest, this 400-acre property was formerly the watershed of the Wernersville State Hospital.

Its namesake, George Wertz, was the local mill and farm owner who lived at the bottom of the mountain. It was through his advocacy that the state hospital was built in Wernersville.

Through his guidance, the hospital later procured this property to protect its clean water and forest resources.