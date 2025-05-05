Delaware State Forest

The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Bureau of Forestry manages our state forests for their long-term health and productivity while conserving native wild plants.

These forests are managed as “working forests” and provide a suite of uses and values to Pennsylvania citizens, while maintaining the forest’s wild character.

Our state forests are managed for:

Pure water

Recreation

Scenic beauty

Plant and animal habitat

Sustainable timber and natural gas

Many other uses and values

The management of our state forests is guided by the State Forest Resource Management Plan.