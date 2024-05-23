Medicaid Continuous Coverage Unwinding Data

Size of the total maintained population:

this is the total number of individuals who would have been ineligible or did not return a renewal and had their Medicaid coverage maintained between March 2020 and March 2023 under the continuous coverage requirement. The entire Medicaid population will have the opportunity to go through a renewal cycle or make an update to their case information;

Number and percent determined eligible:

this is the number and percent of the total maintained population of individuals whose renewals have been processed during the unwinding period and who are still eligible for Medicaid;

Number and percent closed:

this is the number and percent of the total maintained population of individuals whose renewals have been processed and have been closed;



Number and percent closed that are ineligible:

this is the number and percent of the total closed individuals that have been reviewed and are no longer eligible for Medicaid (such as for financial reasons). These individuals receive information about how to appeal the closure, request reconsideration and are referred to Pennie or reviewed for CHIP;

Number and percent closed that are failed to return information:

this is the number and percent of the total closed individuals that have been reviewed and closed because necessary renewal documentation was not returned. These individuals receive information about how to appeal the closure, request reconsideration, and information about Pennie;

Number and percent remaining to be processed:

this is the number and percent of the total maintained population of individuals whose renewals must still be reviewed;

Number and percent opened in CHIP:

this is the number and percent of the total maintained population of individuals who were determined eligible for CHIP and had cases opened in CHIP;

Number and percent opened in Pennie®:

this is the number and percent of individuals of whose cases were closed with Medicaid during the 12-month unwinding period who have since been enrolled in a health plan through Pennie;

Number and percent that return to Medicaid:

this is the number and percent of individuals whose cases were closed with Medicaid during the 12-month unwinding period and who have since had their Medicaid reopened within four months of closing.