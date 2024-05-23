Developmental Disabilities Council The council's vision and mission focus on the creation of a commonwealth in which all people are linked together in mutuality and interdependence. Our mission is threefold: to empower people with disabilities; to ensure access to goods and services, and to encourage freely given and unpaid relationships between Pennsylvanians with and without disabilities. The Pennsylvania Developmental Disabilities Council is a group made up of people with disabilities, family members, advocates, and state department representatives who work to create favorable conditions for people with developmental disabilities and their families in the Commonwealth. Created under a federal act and Governor's Executive Order, the Council is both a planning group and a funding body.