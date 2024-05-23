-
ACHIEVA ACHIEVA, formerly Arc Allegheny, is western Pennsylvania's largest provider of comprehensive services and supports for children and adults with disabilities and their families.
The Arc The national organization promoting and protecting the human rights of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and actively supporting their full inclusion and participation in the community throughout their lifetimes.
The Arc of Pennsylvania The state organization focused on enhancing and advocating for the civil rights, full inclusion, and participation of people with developmental disabilities, of all ages and backgrounds, in the communities where they live.
American Association of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (AAIDD) The American Association on Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (AAIDD) is designed to promote interest of professional and parental development with resources for individuals who have the co-existence of mental illness and intellectual disabilities.
Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is the nation's premier public health agency. The CDC is one of the major operating components of the Department of Health and Human Services. Their mission is to collaborate to create the expertise, information, and tools that people and communities need to protect their health. Their website offers reliable information on a number of medical conditions in English, Spanish and other languages.
Developmental Disabilities Council The council's vision and mission focus on the creation of a commonwealth in which all people are linked together in mutuality and interdependence. Our mission is threefold: to empower people with disabilities; to ensure access to goods and services, and to encourage freely given and unpaid relationships between Pennsylvanians with and without disabilities. The Pennsylvania Developmental Disabilities Council is a group made up of people with disabilities, family members, advocates, and state department representatives who work to create favorable conditions for people with developmental disabilities and their families in the Commonwealth. Created under a federal act and Governor's Executive Order, the Council is both a planning group and a funding body.
Institute of Disabilities The Institute on Disabilities in partnership with people with disabilities, families and allies from diverse cultures, work to change systems so that people can live, learn, work and play in the communities of their choice. The Institute on Disabilities is committed to supporting individuals with disabilities in their pursuit of interdependence, contribution, and inclusion. This mission is accomplished through training, technical assistance, services and supports, research, dissemination, and advocacy.
myODP Training & Resource Center The MyODP Training and Resource Center supports the Office of Developmental Programs in providing consistent statewide training. This office also provides local training and technical assistance to county MH/ID agencies to meet the needs of individuals and families who receive supports and services through their local intellectual disability office. The MyODP Training and Resource Center also provides training and technical assistance that focuses on the practice of person-centered support for individuals and families. Training and technical assistance efforts adhere to the principles of Everyday Lives.
National Center of Secondary Education and Transition (NCSET) The National Center on Secondary Education and Transition (NCSET) coordinates national resources, offers technical assistance, and disseminates information related to secondary education and transition for youth with disabilities in order to create opportunities for youth to achieve successful futures.
National Parent to Parent Organization NPPSIS is the National Parent to Parent Organization that is a volunteer organization that connects parents of children with special health care needs and rare disorders.
Pennsylvania Early Intervention Technical Assistance Pennsylvania Early Intervention Technical Assistance provides training and technical assistance to MH/ID early intervention programs (birth to age three) and MAWA (Mutually Agreed Upon Written Arrangement) agency early intervention programs (age three to age of beginners) in support of family-centered practices and supporting children in their natural environments.
Quality Mall The primary purpose of QualityMall is to collect and disseminate information related to or useful in promoting quality of life for persons with developmental disabilities. It is not a retailer or vendor of products or services, but uses the theme of a shopping mall to help connect visitors to the best products and services available. People involved with, experienced with, or simply aware of such services are invited to visit QualityMall.org, shop the many "stores," and make recommendations for new products and services.
TASH TASH is an international advocacy organization for people with disabilities. Read legislative news or find a local chapter.
Vision for Equality The Vision for Equality is a unique organization born out of a collective desire for systems change. We interface daily with the service system to set a presence in people's lives and to bring the perspective of the "customer" and their family to the forefront. We define our roles as advocates and monitors promoting quality and equality in the system and one community for all.
