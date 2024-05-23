CHIP IT Transition

Starting April 17, 2023, CHIP families will work with a caseworker at a DHS County Assistance Office to apply for and manage their CHIP coverage.



Your CHIP insurance company will still be able to help you with premium payments and questions about your coverage.



Your CHIP coverage will not change, and you don’t have to do anything.

The only thing that changes is where you go to apply for and renew CHIP coverage, report changes, submit documents, and ask questions about your CHIP eligibility.