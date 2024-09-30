Department of Human Services Announces Request for Applications for Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) Managed Care Organizations

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) today announced a Request for Applications (RFA) seeking managed care organizations to administer services for the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) program – Pennsylvania’s program to provide health coverage to uninsured children and teens through age 19.

First established in Pennsylvania, CHIP is a national program that allows parents to purchase commercial insurance for their children.

“Pennsylvania’s CHIP program is a resource to make high quality, comprehensive health insurance accessible to families around our Commonwealth. This program was the foundation for what is now a national model for comprehensive health, vision, and dental insurance for children,” said DHS Secretary Arkoosh. “We look forward to this opportunity to build on this program’s successes for children and families.”

CHIP was first established in 1992 when Governor Robert P. Casey signed the Children’s Health Insurance Act into law. The program was designed to help families who do not qualify for Medicaid (also known as Medical Assistance in PA) and could not afford to purchase private insurance for their children. The program expanded to a national model in 1997. Today, CHIP covers more than 195,000 children in Pennsylvania, making regular check-ups, screenings, vaccines, and care when a child is sick or injured affordable and accessible for families. CHIP offers no cost or low cost, and affordable plans depending on a family’s income.

Potential applicants should consult the RFA on the Commonwealth’s eMarketplace for a detailed explanation of the services the Department is attempting to procure for the CHIP program. Responses are due by October 18, 2024.

All information regarding the RFA is available online through eMarketplace.