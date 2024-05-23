Torrance State Hospital

Regional Forensic Psychiatric Center (RFPC)



On November 13, 2008, the RFPC program transferred from Mayview State Hospital to TSH.



Referrals to the RFPC occur from 48 counties through the county court system related to individuals with criminal charges who are admitted for competency assessment, competency restoration and/or treatment. Referrals should be sent to the Court Liaison.



RFPC Mission/Goal



The RFPC provides active psychiatric treatment and/or psychiatric evaluation in a secure facility for persons that are involved with the county-based judicial/correction systems. A person referred for admission to the RFPC must be under criminal detention by this system. For those persons committed for psychiatric treatment, the anticipated outcome is that with stabilization of symptoms, the individual will return to the judicial system. For those individuals referred for court ordered evaluations, the outcome is their return to the judicial system with a comprehensive psychiatric evaluation forwarded to the court of jurisdiction.

RFPC Admission Process



The RFPC Pre-admission Referral form is completed by the referring county and includes the reason for admission, the person's psychiatric, medical and legal status. A psychiatrist, medical doctor, court liaison, social worker, forensic registered nurse supervisor and Chief Forensic Executive (CFE) complete a review of the referral based on the data sent by the referring county to assess the patient and their needs to determine if those needs can be met at the RFPC. When necessary, additional information is requested.



Once the pre-admission referral review is completed and admission criteria have been met, the Court Liaison will contact the county and schedule the admission. The person is transported by county law enforcement personnel to the RFPC, and is generally admitted between the hours of 8 AM and 4 PM.

The RFPC is located in the Beistel Building at TSH.



RFPC Contact Information

Contact Phone Number Fax Number Cari Evans, Chief Forensic Executive 724-675-2101 724-675-2114 Tony Dahm, Court Liaison 724-675-2105 724-675-2114 Lynn Gasbarre, Forensic Social Work Supervisor 724-675-2113 724-675-2114 Tammy Loucks, Clerical Assistant III 724-675-2133 724-675-2124 Forensic Nurse Supervisors 724-675-2134 N/A



RFPC Visiting Guidelines



All visits must be prescheduled at least 24-hours prior to the visiting day.

Visits are scheduled through the Social Worker or the Forensic Social Worker Supervisor.

Visiting times are Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m – 9:00 p.m.

These same times are also available on New Year’s Day, Memorial Day, July 4th, Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.

Children under 18 years old must be accompanied and supervised by their parent or legal guardian and may visit during regular visiting hours.

No patient will be permitted to have visitors for the first 72-hours following admission.

As the threat of contraband entering the RFPC is always a concern, visiting is strictly controlled and monitored. To ensure no contraband enters the RFPC, all visitors must pass the metal detector or trans-frisker wand. Visitors shall not mail, deliver or bring food, drink or tobacco products to the RFPC for patient use. Visiting is only permitted in the designated visiting area.

Questions regarding items that may be brought during a visit can be addressed to the Social Worker.

Former RFPC patients are not permitted to visit current patients.

RFPC Phone Calls



Phones are provided for patients to make phone calls, provided their right to place calls has not been restricted for therapeutic reasons or legal stipulations outlined in the Court Order.



RFPC Patient Programs/Treatment Modalities



Physical, Psychiatric, Psychological, Social Work and Nursing assessments are completed for every patient admitted to the RFPC. A Comprehensive Individualized Treatment Plan (CITP) is developed that addresses the problems, strengths, and recommendations identified on these assessments and with the input of the patient. Treatment plans are formally reviewed at least every 30 days by the patient's Treatment Team.

Treatment services available to patients at the RFPC include individual therapy, group therapy, psycho-educational programs, milieu therapy, counseling by members of the Treatment Team, Therapeutic Recreation, and various social activities provided by Recreational Therapists, Occupational Therapy and Physical Therapy when clinically indicated. The RFPC’s competency restoration includes educational groups on legal issues and participating in mock trials. A balanced diet is provided by Dietary Services for each patient, and specialized diets are available when clinically required. Patients under age 21 are evaluated with regard to their educational needs. Patients with special educational needs are also evaluated and appropriate resources are contacted. Other specialty departments/services are consulted when appropriate to assess and meet the needs of the patient.

RFPC Patient Rights Protection



Patients served by the RFPC have access to a formal complaint process that is administered and monitored by TSH's External Patient Advocate. The External Patient Advocate makes regular visits to the RFPC to afford patients the opportunity to ask for assistance. The External Patient Advocate insures that all patient complaints are responded to and that the hospital's policy on patient complaints is followed. RFPC patients also have access to the phone number for the External Patient Advocate.