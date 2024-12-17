Welcome to the Fee-for-Service (ACCESS) Prior Authorization Provider Portal information page.

As of June 9, 2025, this new portal will serve as a central resource for healthcare providers to efficiently manage prior authorizations by submitting requests electronically, tracking status updates, receiving email alerts, and responding to information requests directly through the platform.

In addition to offering a streamlined electronic submission process, the portal will also include essential resources such as:

access guidelines,

training materials,

communications, and

a comprehensive FAQ section to ensure a smooth transition and maximize its benefits.

This platform will operate alongside existing submission methods, with some requests still requiring additional review processes, such as telephonic certification. Explore the sections below to become familiar with the Prior Authorization Provider Portal and make the most of its features.