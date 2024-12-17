Skip to agency navigation
    Introducing the *New* Medicaid

    Fee-for-Service (ACCESS) Prior Authorization Provider Portal

    The new Fee-for-Service (ACCESS) Provider Portal is designed to make your job easier. It will streamline the process of submitting prior authorization requests, saving you time and effort. With faster approvals and fewer administrative burdens, you can focus more on patient care.

    Welcome to the Fee-for-Service (ACCESS) Prior Authorization Provider Portal information page.

    As of June 9, 2025, this new portal will serve as a central resource for healthcare providers to efficiently manage prior authorizations by submitting requests electronically, tracking status updates, receiving email alerts, and responding to information requests directly through the platform.

    In addition to offering a streamlined electronic submission process, the portal will also include essential resources such as:

    • access guidelines,
    • training materials,
    • communications, and
    • a comprehensive FAQ section to ensure a smooth transition and maximize its benefits.

    This platform will operate alongside existing submission methods, with some requests still requiring additional review processes, such as telephonic certification. Explore the sections below to become familiar with the Prior Authorization Provider Portal and make the most of its features.

    Getting Started with the Fee-for-Service (ACCESS) Provider Portal

    Learn How to Access, Navigate, and Utilize the Provider Portal for Efficient Electronic Prior Authorization Submissions and Real-Time Updates.

    Provider Portal FAQs

    Sign-up FAQs