Prevention programming has been a long-standing priority in Pennsylvania.

Family First is just one more tool to enhance and promote Pennsylvania’s work to strengthen and preserve families. Pennsylvania's focus continues to be on services that can prevent abuse and neglect; however, prevention services do more than prevent an incident from occurring. Prevention services also strengthen family units, increase protective capacities of parents/caregivers, encourage family engagement and empowerment, increase kinship and community support, and provide community resources to avoid initial or future child welfare involvement. Pennsylvania's focus continues to be the implementation of prevention services that best fit the needs of the community, children, and families they serve regardless of the funding.



While Pennsylvania has an existing array of prevention services that is expansive and funded in different ways (that will remain), Family First Prevention Services that include trauma-informed evidence-based programs that are rated on the Federal Clearinghouse are eligible for additional funding. These include:

Mental health and substance abuse prevention and treatment services provided by a qualified clinician.

In-home, parent skill-based programs, which include parenting skills training, parent education and individual and family counseling.

Pregnant, expecting, and parenting youth in care

The OCYF five-year prevention plan was approved on August 15, 2023 and is effective October 1st, 2021 thorough October 1st, 2026. The Evidenced Based Programs (EBPs) below were approved in OCYF’s five-year prevention plan as eligible for reimbursement with Federal Title IV-E funds. Questions about Pennsylvania’s five-year prevention plan can submitted through the Pennsylvania Specific Family First Questions form.