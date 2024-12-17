This verification is only required for:



Any individual 18 years of age or older residing in the child care setting, including any relative child care providers caring for children receiving subsidized child care;



Any individual working for a regulated child care provider;



Any individual with an ownership interest (corporate or non-corporate) in a regulated child care provider and who participates in the organization and management of the operation; and



Any volunteer of a child care provider, group day care home, or family child care home.



To maintain compliance with the federal Child Care Development Block Grant, the Office of Child Development and Early Learning (OCDEL) partnered with the Office of Children, Youth, and Families to provide applicants with a verification letter confirming their name search on the National Crime Information Center's National Sex Offender Registry (NSOR). This national search must be performed for any individual working for or as a regulated child care provider and any relative child care providers caring for children receiving subsidized child care.



The verification letter is valid for 60 months. Individuals continuing their relationship with child care as a provider or resident must renew their clearance prior to its expiration.



NSOR Verification Application



Currently, all applicants for NSOR verification must print and fill out the application. All fields of the application must be completed. The applicant's signature must be handwritten or DocuSigned. Once completed, use one of the following options to submit the application for processing:

Mail to the Clearance Verification Unit, ChildLine at the following address:



Department of Human Services, PO Box 8170, Harrisburg, PA 17105-8170;



Scan and email the application to: RA-PWNSOR@pa.gov with "NSOR Verification Applicant_(Your Last Name)" in the subject line; or



Hand-deliver to the Clearance Verification Unit lobby at: 2525 North 7th Street, Harrisburg Pa. 17110. Free parking is available.



NSOR Verification Fee and Processing Details



There is no fee for the NSOR verification.



Processing time is 14 calendar days from the date the application is received at the Clearance Verification Unit (CVU).



Retain a copy of the completed application for your record. You may need a copy as proof of your submission.



