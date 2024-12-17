​Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Criminal History Background Check

Fingerprinting Process



IDEMIA, the Commonwealth's fingerprinting vendor, requires applicants to pre-register for fingerprinting prior to visiting an IdentoGo center one of two ways:

Online: Visit www.Identogo.com

Telephone: Call 1-844-321-2101 and listen to the options menu.

Applicants must provide a service code when pre-registering for fingerprinting. IDEMIA uses service codes to ensure applicants are processed for the correct purpose. For assistance with determining the appropriate service code, applicants should contact the Department of Human Services (DHS)—Office of Children, Youth, and Families (OCYF) at RA-PWCPSLQUESTIONS@pa.gov and specify the purpose for which they are obtaining an FBI background check (e.g., adoption, foster care or kinship placement, employment/paid work, volunteering/unpaid work, student teaching, fieldwork or internship, etc.) – to include the type of agency/organization they will be working for, the setting(s)/place(s) they will be working, whether their role/position will be paid or unpaid, and the age group(s) of individuals they will be working with, having contact with, and/or having routine interaction with (e.g., ages 0-17, 18-59, and/or 60+).

Applicants may visit an IdentoGO center during its posted hours of operation and be fingerprinted as a walk-in; however, scheduling an appointment may lead to lesser/no wait times. It is strongly encouraged applicants contact the site prior to visiting to confirm hours of operation. All applicants will also need to refer to the list of acceptable identification documents provided during registration as one must be presented when visiting an IdentoGo center.

Please note, current and prospective employees of public and private schools, intermediate units, and area career and technical schools governed by the provisions of the Public School Code of 1949 will need to contact the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE), at RA-PDE-SchoolService@pa.gov, for a PDE service code. This includes but is not limited to: