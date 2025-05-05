Keep Kids Safe

Keeping Kids Safe from Unsecured Medications

Did you know: Every year, thousands of children end up in U.S. emergency departments because of medication that wasn't secured and stored safely? As parents and caregivers, it is our responsibility to ensure the well-being of the children in our homes and to create a safe environment for them. By implementing a few simple yet effective strategies, we can significantly reduce the risks and help keep kids safe from unsecured medication.