The updates to Act 115 of 2016 are, but not limited to:



Allowing for the release of information in confidential reports to law enforcement when investigating cases of severe forms of trafficking in person or sex trafficking

Adding a category of child abuse to include: engaging a child in severe form of trafficking in persons or sex trafficking, as those terms are defined under section 103 of the Trafficking Victim Protection Act of 2000

Adding a category of perpetrator to include: an individual 18 years of age or older who engages a child in severe forms of trafficking in persons or sex trafficking, as those terms are defined under section 103 of the Trafficking Victims Protection Act of 2000.

Definition of Human Trafficking: The recruitment, harboring, transportation, provision or obtaining a child for labor or services through the use of force, fraud, or coercion. Under federal law, sex trafficking (such as prostitution, pornography, exotic dancing, etc.) does not require there be force, fraud, or coercion if the victim is under 18.

Who is at risk?

Youth in the foster care system

Youth who identify as LGBTQ

Youth who are homeless or runaway

Youth with disabilities

Youth with mental health and/or substance abuse disorders

Youth with a history of sexual abuse

Youth with a history of being involved in the child welfare system

Youth with family dysfunction

Identification/Warning Signs

A youth that has been verified to be under 18 and is in any way involved in the commercial sex industry, or has a record of prior arrest for prostitution or related charges

Has an explicitly sexual online profile

Excessive frequenting of internet chat rooms or classified sites

Depicts elements of sexual exploitation in drawing, poetry, or other modes of creative expression

Frequent or multiple sexually transmitted diseases or pregnancies

Lying about or not being aware of their true age

Having no knowledge of personal data, such as but not limited to: age, name, and/or date of birth

Having no identification

Wearing sexually provocative clothing

Wearing new clothes of any style, getting hair and/or nails done with no financial means

Secrecy about whereabouts

Having late nights or unusual hours

Having a tattoo that she/she is reluctant to explain

Being in a controlling or dominating relationship

Not having control of own finances

Exhibit hyper-vigilance or paranoid behaviors

Express interest in or in relationships with adults or much older men/women

Child has significant change in behavior (including increased social media and new associates or friends at school)

Child avoids answering questions and lets someone else speak for them

Child lies about his or her age or identity

Child uses specific terms such as "trick," "the life," or "the game"

Multiple children are present with an unrelated male or female adult

Child has multiple cell phones or has items that are very expensive that they have no way of purchasing on their own

Presence of an overly controlling or abusive "boyfriend" or older female

Child has unaddressed medical issues or who goes to the ER or clinic alone, or with an unrelated adult

Child is found in a hotel, street track, truck stop, or strip club

The Pennsylvania Office of Victim Services offers multiple resources for victims of human trafficking. Visit their human trafficking web page and get connected to resources for legal, financial, and visa help.