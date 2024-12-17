Your Employment Services

You may already receive benefits because you:



Need assistance with daily activities due to aging, injury, illness, or disability;



Have an intellectual or developmental disability or are on the autism spectrum; or



Have a serious mental illness that substantially interferes with or limits at least one major life activity.



If you have a disability and you are just learning about Medicaid and the services available, or if you are not sure if you are already receiving benefits, please contact us using one of the resources below:

If you need assistance with daily activities due to aging, injury, illness, or disability and you are looking for employment, and are not already enrolled in waiver services offered through Community HealthChoices (CHC).

Call the OLTL Participant Helpline at 1-800-757-5047 or visit the Office of Long-Term Living's (OLTL) website





If you have autism or an intellectual or developmental disability, and are looking for employment, and are not already enrolled in services with the Office of Developmental Programs (ODP), read about how to get registered with your county mental health/intellectual disability agency. You can also call the ODP Customer Service Line at 1-888-565-9435 or visit MyODP's employment page.





If you are an individual with a serious mental illness, you are looking for employment, and are not already connected with the Office of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (OMHSAS). Contact your county behavioral health case manager for assistance.

Prepare for a Job

Do you need extra help gaining the skills, trainings, or certifications required to get the job you want? Do you need more information on the benefits you have? Do you need help finding your way through the employment process?

DHS programs give you many ways to find and keep a job if you have a disability and are interested in competitive integrated employment (CIE).

If you are looking for employment, here are some examples of the services that may be available to you:

Benefits counseling helps people considering or seeking competitive integrated employment (CIE). It can also help people grow in a current job or career. Counseling can answer questions and give information about CIE and how it might result in increased economic self-sufficiency and/or financial benefit through work incentives.