Prioritization of Urgency of Need for Services (PUNS) provides a uniform instrument that is used by County Intellectual Disabilities Programs, on an on-going basis, to collect a standard set of data on individuals who are waiting for intellectual disabilities services and supports.

It is a significant management tool for County Intellectual Disabilities Programs. PUNS has been formally adopted by the Office of Developmental Programs as a requirement for annual County Plans and for use in program budgeting. The County Plan and Budget Process is the annual planning and budgeting process in place across Pennsylvania to address the needs of individuals.



