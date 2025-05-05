Provider profiles are designed to serve as a reference primarily for individuals and families so that they may choose intellectual disability/autism service providers based on information that is important to them.
Supports Coordination is a critical service that involves the primary functions of locating, coordinating, and monitoring needed services and supports for individuals and their families. Supports Coordinators can also assist individuals and families with selecting a provider. For more information about the agencies providing Supports Coordination Services (SCO), please visit the SCO Directory on MyODP. (If you do not already have a MyODP account, you may login as a guest to access this content)
Home and Community Service Information System (HCSIS)
The Services and Supports Directory is a tool for individuals with an intellectual disability/autism, their families, and circle of support to locate services and service providers in Pennsylvania. The directory can help you locate particular service providers or search for services and supports provided in an individual's community. Provider information in HCSIS includes provider name, address, phone number, contact person(s), websites, available services, and non-licensed facilities.
Provider Licensing Directory
While it does not include all providers of service because not all providers are required to hold a license, the Provider Licensing Directory is an easy access directory of licensed human services facilities operating in Pennsylvania. You can access information on providers from across the Commonwealth. Begin by selecting the type of service you are seeking from a dropdown menu. Providers commonly working with the Office of Developmental Programs (ODP) are listed under the following fields:
- Community Homes — (Group Homes with 8 people or fewer)
- Large Community Homes Services — (Group Homes with 9 people or more)
- Family Living — (Family Living/Lifesharing/Companion Living)
- Intermediate Care Facility/Intellectual Disabilities (ICF/ID)
- Vocational Facility (Workshops)
- Day Training Services for Adults (Facility Based Adult Day Training)