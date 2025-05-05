Provider profiles are designed to serve as a reference primarily for individuals and families so that they may choose intellectual disability/autism service providers based on information that is important to them.

Supports Coordination is a critical service that involves the primary functions of locating, coordinating, and monitoring needed services and supports for individuals and their families. Supports Coordinators can also assist individuals and families with selecting a provider. For more information about the agencies providing Supports Coordination Services (SCO), please visit the SCO Directory on MyODP. (If you do not already have a MyODP account, you may login as a guest to access this content)