In Pennsylvania, your child's autism-related services might be covered by private health insurance, Medicaid, or the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP) under ACT 62.
The Department of Human Services (DHS), the Pennsylvania Insurance Department and the PA Department of State are working together to successfully implement the ACT 62.
The documents on this page provide important information and resources about Act 62, and new resources continue to be developed. We encourage you to visit this page regularly for the most up to date resources.
- ACT 62 Letter for Families September 2016
- ACT 62 General Information for Families infographic
- What Is ACT 62? infographic
- Differences Between Private Insurance & Medical Assistance infographic
- Autism Insurance Act Fact Sheet
- Autism Insurance Act FAQs
- Filing Health Insurance Appeals, a brochure by the Pennsylvania Insurance Department
- How to Appeal An Autism (Act 62) Insurance Assessment or Treatment Denial
- Appeal: Sample Letter to Request an Internal Review
- Appeal: Sample Letter to Request an External Review
- Act 62 Statute — House Bill 1150 was signed into law on July 9, 2008 and became Act 62. The portion of the bill that deals with autism insurance begins on page 5, line 17.
- Act 62 Letter and Guidelines for Colleges and Universities: How Colleges and Universities Can Help Students Graduate with the Qualifications Needed for a Behavior Specialist License
For Providers
DHS has identified procedure codes that reflect services for the diagnostic assessment and treatment of Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and may be subject to Act 62. Providers should confirm with the Medicaid beneficiary's private health insurance which procedure codes are on their fee schedule, and check with the Medicaid fee schedule or contact the appropriate managed care organization to determine which procedure codes are on their fees schedules. DHS will continue to review procedure codes to identify additional codes that reflect services for the diagnostic assessment and treatment of ASD.
On August 25, 2016, DHS and the Pennsylvania Insurance Department presented a webinar on changes impacting providers of child and adolescent autism services, as well as HealthChoices managed care organizations. The webinar included:
- Guidance for providers enrolled in the Medicaid Program, both fee-for-service and HealthChoices, about the requirement to bill a child's or adolescent's private health insurance company before submitting a claim for the diagnostic assessment or treatment of ASD.
- Clarification about the use of behavioral health, physical health, and rehabilitation procedure codes that reflect services for the diagnostic assessment and treatment of ASD covered under Act 62
- A review of updated information and guidance for families that providers can duplicate and make available to families of children and adolescents with ASD
The recording of the webinar is available for review. The Power Point presentations for both the managed care and the service provider presentations are also now available.
Questions?
Help with Applied Behavioral Analysis
If you are having a problem getting Applied Behavioral Analysis (ABA) for your child that you have not been able to resolve with your Behavioral Health Managed Care Organization or the county, call 717-772-7646 or email RA-PWIBHS@pa.gov.
Contact the PA Insurance Department
Pennsylvania Insurance Department-Consumer Services Line
Pennsylvania Insurance Department
1209 Strawberry Square
Harrisburg, PA 17120
• Toll-free: 1-877-881-6388
• Fax: (717) 787-8585
• TTY/TDD: (717) 783-3898