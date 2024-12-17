In Pennsylvania, your child's autism-related services might be covered by private health insurance, Medicaid, or the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP) under ACT 62.

The Department of Human Services (DHS), the Pennsylvania Insurance Department and the PA Department of State are working together to successfully implement the ACT 62.

The documents on this page provide important information and resources about Act 62, and new resources continue to be developed. We encourage you to visit this page regularly for the most up to date resources.