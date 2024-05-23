An individual is a sole practitioner who is enrolled under his or her own social security number or IRS (if incorporated as an individual). The individual may or may not be associated with a group practice or group practices.

Group practices are professional corporations or partnerships composed of individual practitioners of the same provider type. Group enrollments were created to permit individually enrolled practitioners to assign their fees to group practices with which they are associated.

The group practice must be enrolled as a group provider, but may not bill for services as a rendering provider. When invoicing for payment, the MA number of the individual practitioner who performs the service must be identified as the rendering provider. The group number is used to identify the entity to which the payment will be made/assigned.