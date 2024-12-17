Providers may access the PROMISe™ website for claim status, online claim submission, Provider Enrollment, Eligibility Verifications, requesting Attachment Control Numbers and more. The first time you access this site, a short registration form must be completed using the 13-digit provider number, social security number, or employee identification number (EIN) number that is on your file. You will be required to create your own unique user ID and password, answer three challenge questions, select a site key token and enter a passphrase to complete the registration process. Once you have completed the registration form, you may begin to submit claims, check recipient eligibility, and other functions right away. Complete instructions and details about how to register a new portal account, how to create Alternate User IDs and their functionality are available in the "PROMISeTM Provider Internet User Manual" available on the PROMISeTM Portal landing page under Quick Links/Internet Help Manual.