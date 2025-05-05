Platform Domain

Office Automation Tools

Allow one to work more efficiently and effectively in the workplace. More specifically, such software can aid in the creation of electronic spreadsheets, presentations, e-mail, and many other documents. Examples of this software include Microsoft Word, PowerPoint, Outlook, etc.

Email

Short for electronic mail, it is the transmission of messages over communication networks. Messages can be notes from the keyboard or electronic files stored on disk. Most computer and information systems have an email system. Some electronic mail systems are confined to a single computer system or network, but others have gateways to other computers systems, enabling users to send electronic mail anywhere in the world. Email has rapidly grown to become a fast and reliable way to communicate.

Microsoft Office Products

Used by many organizations for producing electronic spreadsheets, presentations, databases, and several other documents. These tools increase staff productivity and overall effectiveness. Listed below are the Microsoft Office applications included on the standard desktop load.

Access — Database application (local use only)

Excel — Spreadsheet application

Outlook — E-mail application

PowerPoint — Presentation application

Office Tools — Productivity application

Word — Word processing documentation application

Requests for additional Microsoft products must be submitted to the users' supervisor.



Open TI Components

Open Transaction Integrator, or OpenTI, is a middleware tool by Unisys that allows Windows clients to access existing Online Transaction Processing (OLTP) systems. OpenTI solution is designed for enterprise-class clients that depend on high-volume transaction processing. OpenTI gives a great advantage to organizations that use legacy OLTP systems and cannot afford to convert entirely to Windows-based systems because it allows new and old technologies to co-exist. This section contains OpenTI Component standards and policies. More information on OpenTI can be found in the Integration and Middleware Domain.

