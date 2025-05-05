HCBSS is a cloud-based system that will replace the current Home and Community Services Information System (HCSIS).

The HCBSS will be used by DHS staff, counties, Administrative Entities, Supports/Service Coordination Organizations, providers, business partners, individuals/participants, and their families. This new subsystem will allow all stakeholders to make sure individuals/participants in DHS Waivers and Programs have their needs and goals met and that high quality services that promote health, safety, and wellness are provided throughout their lives.

The HCBSS will support the following program offices:

Office of Child Development and Early Learning (OCDEL)

Bureau of Early Intervention Services and Family Supports (BEISFS)

Office of Developmental Programs (ODP)

Intellectual Disability/Autism (ID/A) Waiver Services

Bureau of Supports for Autism and Special Populations (BSASP)

Office of Long-Term Living (OLTL)

Office of Mental Health and Substance Abuse (OMHSAS)

The ECM system will interface and share data with several other DHS systems. The list below is not exhaustive:

Centralized Person Management (currently MCI)

Medicaid Management Information System (PROMISeTM)

Master Provider Index (MPI)

Electronic Client Information System (eCIS)

Enterprise Licensing System (ELS)

Enterprise Data Warehouse (EDW)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Access to Social Services (COMPASS)

As the ECM project progresses, additional interfaces to internal or external systems will be identified.