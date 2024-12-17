Child Welfare Case Management Subsystem

UPDATES:

A goal of the ECM initiative is to provide a statewide child welfare case management system that will replace existing solutions. ECM will replace the Child Welfare Information Solution (CWIS) and the six county-level case management systems currently used in Pennsylvania.

The CW CM solution will enable:

Flexibility in supporting county nuances and responsiveness to the diversity of counties, when necessary.

Identification of child welfare best practices.

Implementation of support and coordination to incorporate best practices and flexibility to the Commonwealth and counties.

This new platform will be a comprehensive, integrated system that will support best practices across the Commonwealth, implement standardization when possible, and allow flexibility to support unique processes considered critical by the counties.

The vision of CW CM is to have a comprehensive, state-of-the-art, child welfare system that:

Improves outcomes for our children and families.

Provides a statewide view of the child.

Supports improved collaboration and partnerships.

Enhances decision making and program improvements.

Provides a tool for child welfare professionals that is viewed as indispensable to their practice.

Responds to diverse county operations through flexible configuration.

The ECM platform will help meet these CW CM specific goals.