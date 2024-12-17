Pennsylvania Child Care Serious Injury & Fatality Report

Information regarding provider specific monitoring and inspection can be viewed at www.findchildcare.pa.gov. Information is posted for every certified child care facility related to licensing visits and information regarding the program's participation in Pennsylvania's quality rating and improvement system, Keystone STARS.

The Office of Child Development and Early Learning (OCDEL), administrator for CCDBG in Pennsylvania makes aggregate serious injury and child fatality information available to parents and other stakeholders on a monthly and annual basis.

Learn more about child care and early learning (pa.gov)