Pennsylvania Child Care Serious Injury & Fatality Report

Information regarding provider specific monitoring and inspection can be viewed at www.findchildcare.pa.gov. Information is posted for every certified child care facility related to licensing visits and information regarding the program's participation in Pennsylvania's quality rating and improvement system, Keystone STARS.
The Office of Child Development and Early Learning (OCDEL), administrator for CCDBG in Pennsylvania makes aggregate serious injury and child fatality information available to parents and other stakeholders on a monthly and annual basis.
Learn more about child care and early learning (pa.gov)
Number of Child Deaths
|Type Facility (Capacity)
|FY 22-23 Total
|FY 23-24 Total
|Jul-24
|Aug-24
|Sep-24
|Oct-24
|Nov-24
|Dec-24
|Jan-25
|Feb-25
|Mar-25
|Apr-25
|May-25
|Jun-25
|FY 24-25 Total to Date
|Center
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|0
|Group
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|0
|Family
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|0
|Illegal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|0
|All
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|0
Number of Serious Injuries Reported
|Type Facility (Capacity)
|FY 22-23 Total
|FY 23-24 Total
|Jul-24
|Aug-24
|Sep-24
|Oct-24
|Nov-24
|Dec-24
|Jan-25
|Feb-25
|Mar-25
|Apr-25
|May-25
|Jun-25
|FY 24-25 Total to Date
|Center
|37
|41
|3
|3
|4
|2
|1
|2
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|15
|Group
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|2
|Family
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|2
|Illegal
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|1
|All
|40
|42
|5
|5
|4
|3
|1
|2
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|20
Maximum Licensed Capacities
*This does not include School Aged Child Care Center’s within School Aged Buildings
|FY 24-25 AVG
|Jul-24
|Aug-24
|Sep-24
|Oct-24
|Nov-24
|Dec-24
|Jan-25
|Feb-25
|Mar-25
|Apr-25
|May-25
|Jun-25
|CCC
|388,106
|387,718
|388,395
|388,207
|388,869
|388,946
|389,049
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|GCCH
|6,791
|6,854
|6,766
|6,753
|6,727
|6,780
|6,771
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|FCCH
|6,018
|6,036
|6,042
|5,976
|5,982
|5,946
|5,904
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Total
|400,915
|400,608
|401,203
|400,936
|401,578
|401,672
|401,724
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
Completed: October 2024
Notes:
- For Child Death or Serious Injury to be included in the report OCDEL Certification staff verified that the event was caused by a health and safety violation.
- The Child Protective Services Law (CPSL) requires the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services to annually report to the governor and General Assembly on child abuse in the commonwealth. The report provides information on the efforts to protect and help children who were reported as victims of suspected abuse and neglect. The report is published annually in the spring of the following year. Licensed child care providers are included in the report as part of the aggregated child care services total. Beginning in 2021, for which the report will be published in 2022, child care statistics will be included by license type. Please see the 2022 Annual Child Protective Services Report for specifics.