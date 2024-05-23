TANF Caseload Reduction Reports

The Personal Responsibility and Work Opportunity Reconciliation Act of 1996 established mandatory work requirements and minimum annual work participation rate standards for States' TANF programs.

The Deficit Reduction Act of 2005 reestablished work requirements. The minimum overall work participation rate is 50 percent in Fiscal Year (FY) 2024. This means that 50 percent of all families receiving TANF in Pennsylvania must meet work requirements. The minimum work participation rate for two-parent families is 90 percent in FY 2024. This means that 90 percent of two-parent families receiving TANF in Pennsylvania must meet work requirements.



Federal regulations provide for a reduction in the minimum work participation rate standards if the state's average monthly assistance caseload decreased the previous year compared to the average monthly caseload in FY 2005. The participation rate is reduced by the number of percentage points the caseload declined.



For this report to be complete, DHS must provide appropriate opportunity for public comment on these estimates and methodologies used to calculate the Caseload Reduction Credit.