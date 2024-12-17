Talk directly to your facility administrator. They are responsible for the operation of the PCH or ALR. Each PCH and ALR is required to listen to your concerns and to have a system in place for addressing those concerns.



The Department of Human Services (DHS) takes all complaints seriously. If you request, DHS will return your calls during normal business hours Monday through Friday.



Complaint investigations take many avenues, including collateral contacts, interviews, phone calls, record review and on-site inspections. Complaints are assessed for the level of health and safety risk to the residents. The time frames for complaint investigations are assessed based on a review of not only the complaint allegations, but also the licensing history of the facility, previous complaint allegations, and history of regulatory compliance.

You may also contact your local Area Agency on Aging to file a complaint or request assistance in resolving a dispute. A trained professional will either help resolve the issue or contact the proper authority, if necessary.

You may file a complaint with the Bureau of Human Services Licensing through the BHSL online complaint form, by calling 1-877-401-8835 or by emailing ra-pwarlcomplaints@pa.gov.