Shapiro Administration Reminds Pennsylvanians to Be Aware of EBT Card Skimming Devices, Reminds Public that Stolen SNAP Benefits Can Be Replaced

Harrisburg, PA – Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh is reminding Pennsylvanians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits to protect their EBT cards and personal information to avoid becoming a victim of skimming, which is the act of applying a device to a point-of-sale (POS) machine or an ATM in an effort to read a card’s magnetic strip, gather its data, and create a cloned card. DHS is aware of reports of stolen SNAP benefits in the Erie and Western Pennsylvania regions due to card skimming devices.

“DHS works diligently to ensure the benefits DHS administers get to the Pennsylvanians who need them, which is why we take fraud prevention so seriously. I urge Pennsylvanians to take as many precautionary steps as possible to avoid falling victim to identity theft,” said Secretary Arkoosh. “Make sure you inspect a card reader before swiping your card, and if you suspect that there is a card skimmer attached to a device, don’t use the device, immediately inform the business owner or staff, and call the DHS fraud tip line.”

Pennsylvanians are urged to take an extra look before scanning their card at POS machine to ensure there is no skimming attachment. Retailers must also remain vigilant and be responsible for the removal of skimming devices in order to protect their customers.

The FBI recommends the following when using a POS terminal:

Inspect POS terminals, ATMs, and other card readers before using. Look for anything loose, crooked, damaged, or scratched. Don't use any card reader if you notice anything unusual.

Pull at the edges of the POS keypad before entering your PIN to make sure a skimming device is not attached. Then, cover the keypad when you enter your PIN to prevent cameras from recording your entry.

Use ATMs in a well-lit, indoor location, which are less vulnerable targets.

Be alert for skimming devices in tourist areas, which are popular targets.

Avoid using your debit card when you have linked accounts. Use a credit card instead.

Contact your financial institution if the ATM doesn't return your card after you end or cancel a transaction.

EBT balance and transaction inquiries, as well as card replacements, can be requested from DHS’s EBT contractor, Conduent, at 888-328-7366. Do not use third party apps to check EBT balances. Anyone who believes their EBT card has been compromised should reach out to their local County Assistance Office (CAO) to report suspected fraud and replace their current card.

Please report any potential skimming activity by calling the DHS fraud tip line at 1-844-DHS-TIPS (1-844-347-8477) or making a report through the Office of State Inspector General (OSIG) website. Pennsylvanians can keep an eye out for current scams and phishing attempts on DHS’ Scam page. Additionally, Pennsylvanians who have questions about whether a call, text, letter, or other communication is legitimate should contact DHS’ Office of Income Maintenance.

Individuals are also encouraged to report any SNAP theft to local law enforcement.

“The Office of State Inspector General and our partners at DHS remain vigilant against these scams, and we encourage the public to do the same. Scams that prey on the most vulnerable Pennsylvanians are unacceptable and must be stopped,” said State Inspector General Lucas M. Miller. “We hope Pennsylvanians will assist us by staying alert, continuing to protect their personal information, and promptly reporting to OSIG any attempts to steal benefits. We will continue to work with our state and federal partners to put an end to these predatory practices.”

Replacement Benefits

The Shapiro Administration announced in July 2023 that Pennsylvanians who have had their SNAP benefits stolen can have them replaced. SNAP recipients who have had their benefits electronically stolen should fill out a Benefit Theft Claim via a PDF form or web form within 60 calendar days of the incident. DHS will then validate within 30 calendar days of the request being submitted for evaluation, and if a replacement is to be issued, it can be done within 10 calendar days of the evaluation.

For immediate food needs as DHS works to determine a SNAP benefit theft claim, Pennsylvanians can call 211 or visit www.pa211.org to connect with various local food resources. They can also visit www.feedingpa.org to find local food banks and other food assistance programs. DHS and the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture have also organized information about food assistance programs on our websites. Go to www.dhs.pa.gov/ending-hunger and www.agriculture.pa.gov/food_security for information on assistance programs and other resources.

Individuals may apply for public assistance programs online at www.dhs.pa.gov/compass. On-site CAO services are available if clients cannot access online services or need assistance that cannot be accessed through the COMPASS website, the MyCOMPASS PA mobile app, or by calling the Customer Service Centers at 215-560-7226 for Philadelphia clients or 1-877-395-8930 for clients in all other counties.