In Cumberland County, Shapiro Administration Hosts Roundtable on Improving Maternal Health

Since day one, Governor Shapiro has been focused on addressing maternal health disparities in access to high-quality health care – he worked across the aisle to secure an additional $2.6 million in the 2024-25 budget for maternal mortality prevention.

Enola, PA – Today, Department of Human Services (DHS) Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh and Department of Health (DOH) Secretary Dr. Debra Bogen visited Tri County Community Action for a roundtable discussion with maternal health advocates to inform development of the Shapiro Administration’s Maternal Health Strategic Plan, which will address high rates of maternal mortality – especially among Black women – and ensure pregnant women in Pennsylvania get the prenatal and postpartum care they need to live healthy lives for both themselves and their children.

“The Shapiro Administration wants to make sure that all Pennsylvanians can be healthy and thrive, and that includes taking care of moms and children with high-quality, accessible, equitable, and affordable health care. Too many women in Pennsylvania – especially Black women – die because they do not receive the care they need before, during, and after their pregnancies,” said Secretary Arkoosh. “This is unacceptable, and the Maternal Health Strategic Plan aims to reverse the staggering maternal mortality rates by offering real solutions to inequities in maternal health and by improving access to care. I am grateful to the representatives from community action organizations for lending their voices to this important work to help families and potentially save lives.”

Since taking office, Governor Josh Shapiro has prioritized addressing maternal health disparities. In the 2023-24 budget, the Governor worked to secure the first-ever investment in addressing maternal mortality with $2.3 million to expand maternal health programming and for the implementation of prevention strategies to reduce maternal mortality and morbidity. Governor Shapiro built on that success by securing an additional $2.6 million in the 2024-25 budget for maternal mortality prevention, managed through the Department of Health.

“To improve maternal health and implement recommendations from the Maternal Mortality Review Committee, the Department of Health created the Division of Maternal Health Services earlier this year,” said Secretary Bogen. “Improving maternal and infant care requires a statewide response. Input from community action organizations and other partners throughout the Commonwealth will help inform our strategic plan and ensure that pregnant women and their babies — especially disproportionately affected Black women — get the care they need to thrive.”

Earlier this year, DHS expanded access to doulas for Medicaid recipients, as doula services have been found to ease the pregnancy and labor process and improve birth outcomes for both mother and child. This change allows certified doulas to enroll as Medicaid providers and enables Medicaid managed care organizations to enter into network agreements with them, allowing them to bill directly for services offered through pregnancy and postpartum. In addition, DHS is currently working with the federal government to expand services available to support pregnant women covered by Medicaid.

When completed, the Maternal Health Strategic Plan will include priorities centering on equity and diversity, with a focus on increasing access to high-quality care, expanding and diversifying the maternal health care workforce, ensuring care in rural areas and maternity care deserts, and addressing behavioral health and substance use disorder services and supports.

Tri County Community Action (TCCA) is dedicated to empowering families, strengthening communities, and fostering equity throughout Central Pennsylvania. With a focus on addressing social determinants of health—such as housing, education, employment, and financial stability—TCCA works to break the cycle of poverty and create lasting opportunities for individuals and families. Through programs in early childhood and family development, housing security, workforce readiness, financial empowerment, and community development, TCCA provides holistic support to help communities thrive. Last year alone, TCCA served over 27,000 individuals across the tri-county region, advancing its mission to transform lives and promote well-being for all.

"We are honored to host this important event led by Secretary Arkoosh and Secretary Bogen, whose dedication to improving maternal health is making a real difference for families across Pennsylvania,” said Tri County Community Action CEO Jennifer Wintermyer. “The focus on supporting mothers and children aligns seamlessly with our mission to empower families, strengthen communities, and foster equity. We are grateful for the opportunity to contribute to this critical dialogue and advance solutions that benefit all Pennsylvanians."

The Maternal Health Strategic Plan and survey results will be shared with maternal health leaders across Pennsylvania through DHS, DOH, the Pennsylvania Insurance Department (PID) and the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP), as well as the Governor’s Advisory Commission on Women and Pennsylvania’s General Assembly.

More information on maternal-child health programs available across Pennsylvania is available on DHS’ website.