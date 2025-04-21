Shapiro Administration Hosts Roundtable on Creating Inclusive Workplaces, Continuing Historic Progress to Support Pennsylvanians with Disabilities in 2025-26 Proposed Budget

In less than one year, the Department of Human Services has reduced the adult emergency waiting list for home- and community-based services by 20 percent; for the first time ever, more than 40,000 individuals are receiving ID/A services through the Department of Human Services, including 1,300 people newly receiving services since July 2024.

Governor Shapiro’s 2025-26 budget proposes an additional $5 million to support Labor & Industry’s Office of Vocational Rehabilitation in assisting people with disabilities in finding employment through personalized services, vocational guidance, goal setting, job placement, and counseling.

Philadelphia, PA – Today, Department of Human Services (DHS) Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh and Labor and Industry (L&I) Secretary Nancy A. Walker joined students and employers at Drexel University for a roundtable discussion highlighting the success of the Shapiro Administration’s multi-year growth strategy for intellectual disability and autism (ID/A) services, the importance of the continued funding in Governor Shapiro’s 2025-26 budget proposal for this community and the workforce that supports them, and discussed how the Commonwealth and community partners are working together to train and employ Pennsylvanians with disabilities and create inclusive workplaces.

“Receiving job skills training and securing employment helps Pennsylvanians with intellectual disabilities and autism chart their own course, pursue their goals, and live their Everyday Life among family, friends, and peers in their communities,” said Secretary Arkoosh. “For those with ID/A, that means having access to the right services at the right time so they can live healthier, independent lives. Pennsylvania is achieving this goal by making critical budget investments and supporting the vision of the ID/A community through employment programs. We still have work to do, and that is why continued funding for ID/A services are critical to the future health and wellbeing of this community.”

The 2024-25 bipartisan budget made historic new investments in Pennsylvanians with ID/A and the direct support professionals (DSPs) who care for them by securing $354.8 million in federal and state funding to provide more resources for home and community-based service providers. Services for people with ID/A are covered through Medicaid, which helps three million Pennsylvanians access care and supports that allow them to live healthier, work, and support themselves, their families, and their communities.

In less than one year, the Department of Human Services has reduced the adult emergency waiting list for home- and community-based services by 20 percent. This is a remarkable shift given that the emergency waiting list had been growing for years. During the Shapiro Administration, more than 3,000 additional individuals have been enrolled in services, and that number will continue to rise. For the first time ever, more than 40,000 individuals are receiving ID/A services through the Department of Human Services. Funding in Governor Shapiro’s 2025-26 proposed budget will continue this progress, which includes 1,300 people newly receiving services since July 2024.

“Creating inclusive workplaces not only empowers individuals with disabilities but also strengthens our workforce and our communities," said Secretary Walker. "The Department of Labor & Industry is committed to expanding employment opportunities through its Office of Vocational Rehabilitation, ensuring Pennsylvanians with disabilities receive the resources and support they need to achieve meaningful and sustained employment. Governor Shapiro’s proposed investment underscores Pennsylvania’s commitment to building a workforce that is diverse, inclusive, and equitable for all.”

The Department of Labor & Industry’s Office of Vocational Rehabilitation (OVR) helps people with disabilities find employment through personalized services such as goal setting and counseling, vocational guidance, and job placement. Last year, OVR engaged with 74,000 individuals with disabilities, including more than 21,000 students, and placed more than 6,000 people with disabilities into competitive integrated employment. OVR also supported more than 3,800 individuals attending post-secondary training and provided more than $32 million in tuition assistance. Additionally, OVR’s signature paid work-based learning program, MY Work, connected nearly 300 employers with more than 1,200 students in the summer of 2024. Governor Shapiro’s proposed budget calls for an additional $5 million investment in OVR to sustain these critical employment services.

The roundtable was held in partnership with Community Integrated Services (CIS) and Transition Pathways at the A.J. Drexel Autism Institute. CIS is the region’s largest provider of employment services for people with disabilities. CIS’s mission is to empower people with disabilities through individualized employment opportunities that foster self-sustainability, equality, and community.

“At Community Integrated Services, we believe that employment is a vital pathway to independence, economic mobility, and real connection,” said CIS Executive Director Susan Schonfeld. “Today’s conversation reflects the progress we’re making together — alongside the Autism Institute at Drexel University, our state partners, and dedicated employers — to build a more inclusive workforce for people with disabilities. With continued investment and collaboration, we can expand opportunities and empower more people to lead fulfilling, community-centered lives. CIS is proud to be part of this effort, and we’re committed to making sure inclusive employment isn’t just an idea — it’s the standard across Pennsylvania.”

The A.J. Drexel Autism Institute at Drexel University pioneers research to better understand autism and drive impactful change in communities and worldwide. Transition Pathways at the Autism Institute offers a growing collection of programs that prepare young people on the autism spectrum for employment and connect them to career opportunities.

“I am very proud of the work the Transition Pathways team has done, in partnership with Community Integrated Services and the School District of Philadelphia, to support autistic young adults in getting and sustaining meaningful employment. This work is critical to our mission of driving impactful change for autistic people,” said Dr. Diana Robins, Director, A.J. Drexel Autism Institute, Drexel University.

