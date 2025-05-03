SNAP Recipients Affected by Western PA Storms Encouraged to Apply for Replacement SNAP Benefits to Assist with Storm Recovery

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services is advising residents of Western and Central Pennsylvania who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) that they may be eligible for replacement SNAP benefits if their food was destroyed as a result of power outages in the aftermath of this week’s storms. Households can immediately request a replacement, in-person or by phone, with their County Assistance Office.

"The last thing you need to worry about when recovering from a storm is being unable to eat, so I want all impacted, eligible Pennsylvanians to know that help is available right now. If you are a SNAP recipient and this storm caused a power outage that spoiled your food, you can receive replacement SNAP benefits. DHS is here when you need us, so please reach out to your local County Assistance Office and request replacement SNAP benefits as soon as possible," said DHS Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh.

States are able to provide replacement benefits totaling up to one month of a household’s SNAP benefit in the event that a natural disaster or other incident causes the household’s food to be destroyed. SNAP recipients must complete and submit an Affidavit for Replacement of Food Destroyed in a Household Disaster within 10 days of the reported food loss to affirm that the food loss occurred through a natural disaster or other unpredictable household incident, available online in English and Spanish.

Under federal law, Affidavits for Replacement of Food Destroyed in a Household Disaster must be submitted with 10 days, and the Shapiro Administration has requested a waiver with the federal government to try to extend this timeline for food loss experienced as a result of this week's storms due to the extent of power outages and damages. SNAP recipients who were affected by a power outage are encouraged to submit the affidavit as soon as possible to start the replacement process.

SNAP replacements can be requested in-person at DHS’ County Assistance Offices, by phone, or through COMPASS and the myCOMPASS PA mobile app. Affidavit forms will be available in-person at the County Assistance Offices for those unable to print.

To start this replacement request immediately, SNAP recipients can:

Find their local County Assistance Office;

Call the Statewide Customer Service Center at 1-877-395-8930; or

Upload the completed affidavit form to COMPASS or the myCOMPASS PA mobile app (learn how to update case information and upload documents to COMPASS).

For more information about DHS benefits and services, visit www.dhs.pa.gov/SNAP.