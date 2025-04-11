Department of Human Services Highlights Research and Resources for Individuals with Intellectual Disabilities, Autism

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) today released the latest issue of the Positive Approaches Journal, which aims to provide the most recent research for people with mental and behavioral health challenges, intellectual disabilities, autism, and other developmental disabilities to help them live an everyday life. This edition provides resources on how to best support the physical and mental health needs of individuals with disabilities.

“The Shapiro Administration believes that every Pennsylvanian with an intellectual disability autism deserves to receive the supports they need to achieve an everyday life with dignity and opportunity to pursue their goals and live, work, and recreate among their families and peers,” said DHS Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh. “It is our hope that the research in this edition of the Positive Approaches Journal can help Pennsylvanians find the resources they need to improve their everyday lives.”

In the 2024-25 budget, Governor Shapiro secured $354.8 million in federal and state funding to ensure more than 40,000 Pennsylvanians with intellectual disabilities or autism have access to the services they need. In less than one year, this investment reduced the adult emergency waiting list for services by nearly 20 percent and decreased the direct support professional (DSP) vacancy rate to 14 percent, the lowest it has been since 2015. The Governor’s proposed 25-26 Budget builds on this momentum with additional investments in care worker wages, allowing even more Pennsylvanians to access the supports they deserve.

This edition of the Positive Approaches Journal features research and articles on the following:

Data Discoveries details health care shortages in physical and mental health professions, and details where these shortages are creating the most need.

details health care shortages in physical and mental health professions, and details where these shortages are creating the most need. Applying Public Health Principles to Health Psychology explores how systemic factors influence mental health, and discusses public health policy solutions aimed at addressing systemic trauma and promoting overall wellness.

explores how systemic factors influence mental health, and discusses public health policy solutions aimed at addressing systemic trauma and promoting overall wellness. Cooking with Confidence for Autistic Individuals highlights positive outcomes and lessons learned from the community-based educational program that allows individuals with autism to practice independent living skills, and participate in social and community engagement, through hands-on cooking classes.

highlights positive outcomes and lessons learned from the community-based educational program that allows individuals with autism to practice independent living skills, and participate in social and community engagement, through hands-on cooking classes. The Fatal Five and the Importance of Monitoring outlines the five primary conditions that significantly elevate the risk of mortality in individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities and details ways to prevent these risks.

and the Importance of Monitoring outlines the five primary conditions that significantly elevate the risk of mortality in individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities and details ways to prevent these risks. Voices of Suicide discusses the negative impacts of stigma around behavioral health, and details organizations that are attempting to fight this stigma.

The journal is a collaboration of DHS’ Office of Developmental Programs and Office of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services. It collects resources, observations, and advancements in mental and behavioral health in order to better serve people in their communities.

Read this edition of the Positive Approaches Journal.

For more information visit www.dhs.pa.gov.