As SNAP Fraud Spikes Nationwide, DHS Announces Proactive Efforts to Protect Pennsylvanians, Remind Recipients to Secure EBT Cards

Harrisburg, PA – The Department of Human Services (DHS) today announced plans for an upcoming text message alert is warning Pennsylvanians of recent increases nationwide of SNAP fraud – especially incidents of card skimming – where SNAP benefits are stolen off EBT cards after skimming at a point-of-sale machine.

“Skimming is a growing issue nationwide, and we are constantly working to ensure that the benefits DHS administers stay with the Pennsylvanians who need them. The Department of Human Services is aware of skimming incidents that have been targeting SNAP recipients. Do not become a victim of this scam – when you swipe your EBT card at a card reader, please make sure a skimming device is not attached,” said DHS Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh. “With this planned text alert directly to a recipient’s cell phone, we are doing everything we can to inform Pennsylvanians and arm them against these bad actors."

Planned Alert Text Message

DHS is planning to text message SNAP recipients in order to warn individuals of skimming devices.

The text will come from the number 1-833-648-1964 and will read:

Protect your benefits! Watch for scams and skimming devices that could compromise your EBT card and funds. Visit www.dhs.pa.gov/scams for more info.

Pennsylvanians who have questions about the legitimacy of any call, text, letter, or other communication that appears to be from DHS should contact their local County Assistance Office. DHS text messages will never include:

Details about a person’s benefits, such as the amount of SNAP they are authorized to receive,

A request for specific personal information, and/or

Links to unofficial sites; most DHS texts will direct people to dhs.pa.gov, COMPASS, or a site that ends in .gov or .org.

Pennsylvanians are urged to take an extra look before swiping their card at a point-of-sale machine to ensure there is no skimming attachment. Retailers must also remain vigilant and be responsible for the removal of skimming devices in order to protect their customers. Skimming does not just happen immediately after using a compromised point-of-sale device; thieves often collect a recipient’s PIN information, and then steal the EBT funds after the next SNAP payment is made to maximize their gain. The FBI provides skimming prevention information and graphics on skimming attachments on its website.

We also encourage recipients to monitor their SNAP benefits and transactions regularly through Pennsylvania’s free, official, safe, and secure myCOMPASS PA mobile app, available on the Apple and GooglePlay app stores. myCOMPASS PA mobile app users can also change their PIN through the app, which we encourage recipients to do at least monthly and right before their payment date to prevent fraud.

DHS has already implemented enhanced EBT card PIN security and is working with our EBT contractor, Conduent, and the USDA's Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) to evaluate options to further enhance EBT security, including the possibility of chip cards and transaction locking features.

Report Stolen SNAP Benefits

If SNAP benefits are stolen from an EBT card, that theft should be immediately reported to local law enforcement. Because federal authorization was not extended, benefits stolen after December 20, 2024, cannot be reissued by DHS.

Request a New EBT Card

If an individual's benefits are stolen, they should request a replacement EBT card as soon as possible from DHS’ EBT contractor, Conduent, at 888-328-7366, or by contacting their local County Assistance Office. Card replacement fees are waived when electronic theft is reported.

Find Immediate Food Assistance

SNAP benefits are issued onto EBT cards monthly, and the issuance schedule for SNAP benefits varies by county. For immediate food needs, Pennsylvanians can call 211 or visit www.pa211.org to connect with various local food resources or visit www.feedingpa.org to find local food banks and other food assistance programs. Individuals in need can also visit pa-navigate.org/ for help finding food and other resources and assistance.

DHS has more information about skimming on our scams page, and the federal USDA's Food and Nutrition Service also has additional information on its webpage.