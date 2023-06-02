“Our goal is to make sure everyone stays covered by a high-quality, affordable health insurance plan, whether it’s through Medicaid or through Pennie.”



Harrisburg, PA - Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) Acting Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh published an op-ed in the Philadelphia Inquirer this week outlining what people can do to prepare for and complete their required Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) annual renewals. A federal pandemic-response policy that provided continuous coverage through most of the public health emergency has ended, and nationwide, all people who are enrolled in their state’s Medicaid or CHIP programs must once again complete their annual renewal in order to stay covered.

In Pennsylvania, DHS is working in close coordination with Pennie® – Pennsylvania’s official health insurance marketplace – to help people stay connected to life-sustaining health coverage, no matter where it comes from. DHS and Pennie are committed to helping Pennsylvanians through the renewal period and keeping people covered.

Read the full op-ed below.

DHS is here to help with Medicaid renewal

You may have seen some recent news stories about changes to the federal Medicaid program and how that will affect people who get their health coverage through the state. This might be unsettling or confusing, especially if you are one of the 3.7 million Pennsylvanians who receive health-care coverage through Medicaid.

I know that any uncertainty about health coverage can cause stress and worry, and that’s why I want to clear up a few details about Medicaid renewals, the simple steps people will need to take to complete them, and what the Shapiro administration is doing to make sure Pennsylvanians stay covered.

First, and most importantly: No one will automatically or immediately lose their Medicaid health coverage without first having an opportunity to complete their required annual renewal or update their personal information.

Here’s what’s happening: During the pandemic, the federal government allowed states to keep people enrolled in Medicaid so they could maintain their health coverage. Since March 2020, if you received your coverage through the state, we continued to send you annual renewal forms like we did before the pandemic started. But even if you didn’t complete your renewal or were no longer eligible, you stayed on Medicaid.

The federal government ended this “continuous coverage” policy on March 31, which means the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services has now returned to annual eligibility renewals for Medicaid. The department is taking 12 months to renew Medicaid participants at their usual date of renewal. Those with renewals due in April 2023 were the first to be impacted, while those with renewals due in April 2024 will be among the last.

It is vitally important for a renewal to be completed when it is due. We know this process will be a change for many people, so the Department of Human Services is committed to keeping you informed throughout your renewal process.

You’ll start hearing from us about 90 days before your renewal due date. Make sure you keep your contact information up-to-date with the Department of Human Services so we know where to send everything you need. You can update your information online through COMPASS, in person at your county assistance office, or by phone at 877-395-8930 (or 215-560-7226 if you’re in Philadelphia).

You’ll receive your renewal packet in the mail about 30 days before your renewal due date. You have four options for completing and submitting your renewal:

By mail: You can complete and return the forms by mailing them back in the envelope provided with your renewal packet. Online: You can log onto our website at www.dhs.pa.gov/COMPASS and complete your renewal. By telephone: You can call 215-560-7226 in Philadelphia or 866-550-4355 statewide to talk to a customer service representative and complete your renewal. In-person: You can visit your local county assistance office and complete your renewal in person.

We will continue to send you reminders throughout this time to make sure you’ve completed your renewal by your due date.

If you’ve followed all of these steps and you’re still eligible to receive Medicaid, your coverage will continue. If you’re not eligible, don’t worry, the Department of Human Services will securely and automatically send your information to Pennie, the state’s health insurance marketplace, where you can get financial support to lower the cost of your premiums. On the Pennie website, you can shop for the low- or no-cost, quality health-care plan that will best meet your needs.

Our goal is to make sure everyone stays covered by a high-quality, affordable health insurance plan, whether it’s through Medicaid or through Pennie.

Remember: You can update your information right now at www.dhs.pa.gov/COMPASS, or by calling the statewide customer service center at 877-395-8930 or 215-560-7226 in Philadelphia. If you don’t know your renewal date, visit the COMPASS website or call the customer service center to make sure you know when to take action to complete your renewal. And, most importantly, no one is going to automatically or immediately lose their Medicaid health coverage.

The Department of Human Services is doing everything we can to make sure you stay covered with the health insurance plan that is right for you. Please do not hesitate to contact us if you have any questions or need assistance during this process. We are here to help. For more information about Medicaid renewals, visit www.dhs.pa.gov/StayCovered.

# # #

