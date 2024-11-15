Shapiro Administration Hosts Roundtable with Maternal Care Providers, Advocates, and Patients to Inform Development of Maternal Health Strategic Plan, Seeks Public Input with Maternal Health Care Survey

Since day one, Governor Shapiro has been focused on addressing maternal health disparities in access to quality health care – he worked across the aisle to secure a $2.6 million increase in the 2024-25 budget for maternal mortality prevention.

Easton, PA – Today, Department of Human Services (DHS) Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh joined St. Luke’s for a roundtable discussion and tour of its Labor and Delivery Unit to inform development of the Shapiro Administration’s Maternal Health Strategic Plan. The event also promoted the maternal health strategic plan survey, which aims to collect community input primarily focused on woman’s lived experiences during pregnancy and the postpartum period while receiving maternal health care in Pennsylvania.

“Pregnancy, childbirth, and welcoming a new baby are exciting but often stressful times for parents. Tragically, for too many women – and Black women especially – having a child can be life-threatening if they cannot receive high-quality, accessible, and equitable care during and after their pregnancy,” said Secretary Arkoosh. “We must do more to address quality of life issues for women and families in Pennsylvania, and I am excited to be here to bring awareness to our Maternal Health Strategic Plan and highlight St. Luke’s work on the ground to reduce maternal health disparities.”

Since taking office, Governor Josh Shapiro has prioritized addressing maternal health disparities in access to quality health care and secured a $2.6 million increase in the 2024-25 budget for maternal mortality prevention, managed through the Department of Health. Earlier this year, DHS expanded access to doulas for Medicaid recipients, as doula services have been found to ease the pregnancy and labor process and improve birth outcomes for both mother and child. This change allows certified doulas to enroll as Medicaid providers and enables Medicaid managed care organizations to enter into network agreements with them, allowing them to bill directly for services offered through pregnancy and postpartum. In addition, DHS is currently working with the federal government to expand services available to support pregnant women covered by Medicaid.

During today’s roundtable, Secretary Arkoosh met with maternal health advocates at St. Luke’s to collect feedback and develop strategies that address health disparities, the high rates of maternal mortality – especially among Black women – and help pregnant women in Pennsylvania get the prenatal and postpartum care they need to live healthy lives for both them and their children.

Recently, the Shapiro Administration also launched an online survey to learn more about what women experience and what needs they have before, during, and after a pregnancy, or when receiving maternal health care such as check-ups, preventive services, parenting supports, and other perinatal care. The survey will help DHS inform and expand the planned strategies to improve maternal health outcomes across the state. Pennsylvanians are encouraged to take the survey before the November29, 2024, deadline. The survey is available in English and Spanish.

The survey is open to anyone who wishes to share their own experiences surrounding maternal health care. The plan and survey will be pushed out to maternal health leaders across Pennsylvania through the departments of Health (DOH), Human Services (DHS), Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP), and Insurance (PID), as well as the Governor’s Advisory Commission on Women and Pennsylvania’s General Assembly. Right now, all members of the Maternal Health Strategic Plan are tasked with sharing the survey across Pennsylvania online, or in-person though maternal health events and community outreach.

When completed, the maternal health strategic plan will include priorities centering on equity and diversity, with a focus on increasing access to high-quality care, expanding and diversifying the maternal health care workforce, and addressing behavioral health and substance use disorder services and supports.

More information on maternal-child health programs available across Pennsylvania is available on DHS’ website.

Share your voice and complete the Maternal Health Strategic Plan survey Complete the Spanish survey here.