Department of Human Services Hosts Annual Conference on Foster Care, Adoption Services and Recognizes Pennsylvanians Committed to Helping Find Children a Forever Home

Pocono Manor, PA – This week, the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) hosted the 33rd Annual Pennsylvania Permanency Conference in Monroe County, bringing together child welfare professionals, current and prospective foster or adoptive families, kinship care providers, and others to collaborate and learn ways to help children and families through the adoption and permanency process.

The Statewide Adoption and Permanency Network (SWAN) began in 1992, and since then has made nearly 59,000 adoptions in Pennsylvania possible. Pennsylvania averages 2,000 finalized adoptions from the child welfare system each fiscal year. There are more than 12,400 Pennsylvania children served in out-of-home care every six months, and nearly three thousand of those youth are in need of forever homes.

“Every year we gather to recognize the dedicated people -- county agency staff, foster and adoptive parents, child welfare professionals – who work every day to find Pennsylvania’s children and youth their forever home. This work is vital, because every single one of Pennsylvania’s children deserves to grow and thrive in a safe, loving environment, and parents deserve support and partnership in raising healthy, happy children,” said DHS Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh. “I am incredibly proud that we have been able to achieve this for almost 59,000 Pennsylvania children, and I urge anyone who may have a place in their heart and in their home for a child to please consider adoption so we may continue this progress.”

The Annual Pennsylvania Permanency Conference’s mission is to prepare children and their families for their journey towards permanency, educate and support all those involved in finding permanent homes for Pennsylvania’s foster children, and provide an opportunity for children to be matched with prospective foster and adoptive families.

The conference also includes an awards ceremony recognizing those who help children and youth achieve permanent homes. This year’s award winners include:

Permanent Family Recognition Award

Families selected have provided legalized permanency for a child or children involved in the child welfare system:

Goran and Leslie Lazarevic, Sullivan County

Florence Mack, Montgomery County

Jason Mimm and Ashley Kennedy Mimm, Lancaster County

Ronald and Jeannine Shugars, McKean County

Shareed Starling, Berks County

Jessica Yeingst, Lancaster County

Philanthropy Recognition

The organization selected demonstrates a significant charitable commitment that promotes the permanency of children in foster care:

Westmoreland Children First, Westmoreland County

Permanency Advocate Recognition

This award recognizes a dynamic individual who demonstrates a commitment to building cooperative relationships to expedite the permanency process:

Elisa Esh, PA Child

Independent Living Professional Recognition

The individuals selected for this award have demonstrated that they have helped youth transition into becoming successful contributing members of society:

Natalie Gregg, Westmoreland County Children’s Bureau

Permanency Professional Recognition

Individuals selected to receive this award are permanency professionals working in a public or private child welfare agency:

Melinda Ross, Merakey

Youth Advocate Recognition

Libby Sanders, Berks County

To learn more about adoption and fostering resources, go to www.adoptpakids.org, or call 1-800-585-SWAN.