To Support Pennsylvania Mothers, Shapiro Administration Calls for Universal Postpartum Depression Screenings, Faster Mental Health Referrals

Harrisburg, PA – Shapiro Administration officials from the Departments of Health (DOH) and Human Services (DHS) today highlighted Governor Josh Shapiro’s budget proposal to implement universal postpartum depression screenings and improve mental health referral processes for all Pennsylvania moms.

Postpartum depression affects one in eight mothers across the country. It not only impacts the well-being of Pennsylvania mothers, but also profoundly affects their families and communities.

“For more than two decades, as a pediatrician, I worked with new mothers and their babies and saw firsthand the burden pregnancy-related depression and other mood disorders have on women and their families,” said Secretary of Health Dr. Debra Bogen. “Implementing universal screenings for postpartum depression and anxiety and ensuring faster referrals to treatment will help Pennsylvania mothers receive the care they need.”

During a visit to UPMC Harrisburg, health care leaders explained how postpartum depression and anxiety can occur in the weeks and months after childbirth, where mothers experience a broad range of symptoms including but not limited to sadness, hopelessness, anxiety, change in appetite, difficulty sleeping, mood swings and thoughts of self-harm that may make it difficult to carry out daily tasks, such as caring for themselves and their babies.

Early identification is crucial for timely intervention, yet many mothers experiencing these conditions may not recognize their symptoms. Like many other health conditions, postpartum depression and anxiety can be effectively treated if addressed early.

Since taking office, Governor Shapiro has prioritized investing in maternal health. The Governor’s 2025-2026 budget proposal provides $5 million to fund maternal health initiatives, including identifying and addressing postpartum depression and anxiety. The proposal directs DOH to prepare doctors and nurses to identify signs of postpartum mood disorders more quickly and speed up referrals to mental health professionals and other resources.

“More than half of pregnancy-related deaths occur between one week and one year postpartum, and mental health is a leading underlying cause of these tragic, preventable losses,” said Department of Human Services Special Advisor Sara Goulet. “Addressing this crisis and helping mothers get the care they need requires a comprehensive approach where mothers are safe and empowered to speak honestly about what they are experiencing so they can be quickly connected to follow-up care. Universal screenings and a direct warm hand-off are important steps to combatting the preventable loss of life experienced by too many women.”

Recognizing that rates of maternal mortality across the country have been on the rise, Governor Shapiro charged his Administration with finding ways to improve the health of mothers and babies in Pennsylvania. The Administration has prioritized using data and recommendations from the Pennsylvania Maternal Mortality Review Committee (MMRC), feedback from a statewide survey, and regional listening sessions to develop a multi-agency Maternal Health Strategic Plan.

Additionally, the Shapiro Administration established a Division of Maternal Health Services within DOH to support the administration of the MMRC, regional maternal health coalitions announced last year, and other efforts to improve the health of mothers and babies.

“Screening for postpartum depression is extremely crucial to successfully identifying individuals who might be struggling,” said Dr. David Silver, gynecologic psychiatrist, UPMC Magee-Womens in Central Pa. “Screening should be a routine part of all prenatal and postpartum care, and it’s important to connect screening efforts with specialized behavioral health care services and support.”

"Early detection and treatment of postpartum depression – a condition affecting approximately 10% of our patients – are crucial for both maternal mental health and newborn well-being,” said Dr. Christina DeAngelis, a Women’s Health physician at Penn State Health. “Despite widespread support from major healthcare organizations, universal screening has yet to be implemented. Under Governor Shapiro’s leadership, Pennsylvania has the opportunity to lead the way in advancing mental health care by establishing universal postpartum screening."

