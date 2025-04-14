Shapiro Administration Highlights Efforts to Improve Maternal Care and Access Across Pennsylvania at Black Maternal Caucus’ Black Maternal Health Week Summit

Since taking office, Governor Josh Shapiro has prioritized addressing maternal health disparities, including securing the first-ever budget investment to address maternal mortality and expanding access to doula care.

Pittsburgh, PA – Today, Department of Human Services (DHS) Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh and Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) Secretary Dr. Latika Davis-Jones joined the first statewide PA Black Maternal Health Summit as part of Black Maternal Health Week.

Since taking office, Governor Josh Shapiro has prioritized addressing maternal health disparities. In the 2023-24 budget, the Governor worked to secure the first-ever investment in addressing maternal mortality with $2.3 million to expand maternal health programming and for the implementation of prevention strategies to reduce maternal mortality and morbidity. Governor Shapiro built on that success by securing an additional $2.6 million in the 2024-25 budget for maternal mortality prevention, managed through the Department of Health. The Governor’s 2025-2026 budget proposal continues this multi-year investment by sustaining $5 million to fund maternal health initiatives, including implementing universal postpartum depression screenings and improving referrals to care and resources for the roughly one in seven moms who experience depression during or within one year of their pregnancy.

The event, hosted by State Representative La’Tasha D. Mayes and the Black Maternal Health Caucus, focused on the role fathers play in helping mothers get the care they need. During the event, the secretaries hosted a listening session that will inform development of the Shapiro Administration’s Maternal Health Strategic Plan, which aims to improve health care access, reduce maternal mortality, and address inequities in health care.

“Pregnancy, childbirth, and welcoming a new baby are exciting but often stressful times for parents. Tragically, for too many women – and Black women especially – having a child can be life-threatening if they cannot receive high-quality, accessible, and equitable care during and after their pregnancy,” said Secretary Arkoosh. “We cannot allow these trends to continue. Our Maternal Health Strategic Plan will set a course to reverse the staggering maternal mortality rates by offering real solutions to improve maternal health care. Developing effective strategies requires us to listen to the people at the heart of this work, and I am grateful for the perspective and experiences shared that will help build a better future for mothers and their families.”

“The Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs is committed to improving the care for pregnant or postpartum women and newborns affected by opioids and other substances,” said Secretary Davis-Jones. “We are grateful for our partners in the Shapiro Administration in our collective efforts to ensure that Black women receive comprehensive, accessible, high-quality care – especially when they need it most.”

“The health of Pennsylvania’s families is directly linked to the health of mothers and fathers,” said Department of Health Secretary Dr. Debra Bogen. “My experiences as a pediatrician demonstrated clearly that when parents thrive, so do their children. Hearing directly from parents about the challenges they face in getting the care they need for themselves and their families will help better inform Pennsylvania’s Maternal Health Strategic Plan and ensure that pregnant women — especially Black women — their babies, and their families receive the care they need to thrive.”

“As we celebrate Black mothers, it’s also an important time to reflect on the disparities that persist in our health care system and reaffirm our commitment to equity. PID continues to monitor coverage for services such as doula care, surrogacy benefits and human breast milk storage, and is working to expand coverage for these services in our regulated insurance markets,” said Pennsylvania Insurance Commissioner Michael Humphreys. “Now is the time to have these conversations and partner with insurers to determine how to bring these important services to all Pennsylvanians.”

To support this work, the Shapiro Administration has hosted more than a dozen listening sessions across the Commonwealth to inform the Maternal Health Strategic Plan, which will improve maternal health care and address maternal mortality. The PA Black Maternal Health Summit listening sessions offered an opportunity for the Shapiro Administration to hear from moms and dads with experience in maternal health care, collect input for the plan, and discuss recent changes at the state-level that are aimed at improving maternal health.

When completed, the Maternal Health Strategic Plan will include priorities centering on equity and diversity, with a focus on increasing access to high-quality care, expanding and diversifying the maternal health care workforce, ensuring care in rural areas and maternity care deserts, and addressing behavioral health and substance use disorder services and supports.

The Maternal Health Strategic Plan and survey results will be shared with maternal health leaders across Pennsylvania through DHS, DOH, the Pennsylvania Insurance Department (PID) and DDAP, as well as the Governor’s Advisory Commission on Women and Pennsylvania’s General Assembly.

More information on maternal-child health programs available across Pennsylvania is listed on DHS’ website.