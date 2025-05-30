Shapiro Administration Reminds SNAP Recipients to Lock EBT Cards, Change PINs Ahead of Monthly Distribution to Prevent Theft of Benefits

To protect their benefits, SNAP recipients should change their PIN every month and ensure skimming devices are not attached when swiping their cards.

Harrisburg, PA – The Department of Human Services (DHS) and the Office of State Inspector General (OSIG) today are reminding Pennsylvanians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits to lock their EBT cards and change their card PINs ahead of their monthly SNAP benefit distribution. This reminder is extremely timely, as thieves often strike right after a monthly benefits payment is made in order to maximize their takings.

The reminder comes amid nationwide instances of SNAP theft, especially reports of card skimming, where SNAP benefits are stolen off EBT cards after skimming at a point-of-sale machine. But the actual theft of benefits rarely happens right away – thieves often hold on to stolen EBT card information until monthly distributions occur, when larger amounts of benefits can be stolen.

“We are constantly working to ensure that the benefits DHS administers stay with the Pennsylvanians who need them. The Department of Human Services is aware of skimming incidents that have been targeting SNAP recipients – card skimming and SNAP theft have been issues nationwide,” said DHS Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh. “Do not become a victim of this crime. Make sure you keep your EBT card locked, you change your PIN every month, and when you swipe your EBT card at a card reader, please make sure a skimming device is not attached.”

DHS refers suspected cases of SNAP theft to OSIG to further investigate.

“OSIG is hard at work investigating instances of skimming across Pennsylvania and prosecuting the criminals involved,” said State Inspector General Michelle Henry. “We urge Pennsylvanians to remain diligent and follow the steps outlined here to protect their SNAP benefits from skimming. As part of our ongoing investigations, OSIG agents have identified and removed skimmers from grocery stores and will continue to work closely with DHS and local law enforcement to protect the integrity of these vital programs.”

How to Lock your EBT Card

SNAP and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) recipients can lock and unlock their EBT cards using Conduent’s free, and secure ConnectEBT app, available on Apple and GooglePlay app stores, or via the Connect EBT website.

Upon creating or logging into their ConnectEBT app or website user account, recipients can simply tap the Lock/Unlock Card button.

There are two options for the card lock feature:

“Lock My Card Everywhere” will prevent all types of purchases, including in store and online purchases.

“Lock My Card Outside PA” will prevent all purchases at stores outside Pennsylvania but will still allow purchases in Pennsylvania and will also allow all internet purchases.

Simply re-lock your card after use or use the auto re-lock feature to automatically re-lock the card 30, 60, or 90 minutes after unlocking.

WATCH a how-to video on how to use this new security feature: