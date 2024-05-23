With the end of continuous coverage, many Pennsylvanians will need help understanding how their MA and CHIP coverage may change and what to do to renew and maintain health coverage.



Thank you for your interest in becoming a PA DHS Helper. You and/or your organization can help by using your existing communications channels – like social media and newsletters – to get trusted messages to your neighbors and community members. By signing up to be a Helper, you will receive information via email that will support you in this effort.



Communications from the PA Department of Human Services (DHS) contains:

