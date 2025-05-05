Overview
McConnells Mill State Park, in Lawrence County, encompasses 2,546 acres of the spectacular Slippery Rock Creek Gorge, which is a National Natural Landmark.
Created by the draining of glacial lakes thousands of years ago, the gorge has steep sides while the valley floor is littered with huge boulders. Scenic overlooks and waterfalls are popular natural attractions.
Visitors can tour a historic gristmill and covered bridge built in the 1800s.
Plan Your Visit
Street Address:
McConnells Mill Rd
Portersville, PA 16051
724-368-8811
morainesp@pa.gov
Mailing Address:
c/o Moraine State Park
225 Pleasant Valley Road
Portersville, PA 16051-9650
Make online reservations for day use and overnight facilities or call toll-free 888-PA-PARKS (888-727-2757), from 7:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M., Monday to Saturday.
The park is open every day of the year, sunrise to sunset. Day use areas close at dusk. The historic gristmill is open on a limited schedule.
Contact the Moraine State Park office for facility seasons and hours.
The park is about 40 miles north of Pittsburgh, via I-79, near the intersection of PA 19 and US 422.
From US 422 west, the park entrance is on the left less than one half mile from the intersection of PA 19.
For GPS devices, search for Kildoo Parking Lot at McConnells Mill State Park.
GPS Decimal Degrees: Lat. 40.951710, Long. -80.168474
Call 911 and contact a park employee to summon medical, fire, or safety professionals.
Call or text 988 to contact a crisis center counselor during a mental health or substance abuse crisis.
Directions to the nearest hospital are posted on bulletin boards.
Nearest Hospital
UPMC Jameson
1211 Wilmington Avenue
New Castle, PA 16105
724-658-9001
♿ This symbol indicates facilities and activities that are Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible for people with disabilities. Screen reader users will hear this symbol as "wheelchair."
Accessible recreation options are listed on the accessibility page.
If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit.
Cell service is unpredictable in and around many Pennsylvania State Parks. Please download the park map before your visit.
Visitors entering McConnells Mill State Park should be aware of the natural hazards and steep terrain of the Slippery Rock Creek Gorge.
This area contains smooth rocks that are often damp and slippery, and varying degrees of whitewater conditions, including deep pools, rapids, and swift currents.
Adults should be aware of these features and exercise caution to protect themselves and children from accidents.
Please exercise extreme caution and stay on trails. Numerous accidents here have resulted in injury and death.
Slippery Rock Creek is a very swift and dangerous whitewater creek. Many people have drowned. Nearby, Moraine State Park has two swimming beaches.
A park naturalist is available several days a week on a seasonal basis to conduct:
- Guided hikes
- Night programs
- School group activities
Curriculum-based environmental education programs are available to schools and organized groups. Call the park office to schedule a group program. A variety of professional development workshops are offered for teachers.
Contact the park office or explore the calendar of events for more information on programs and other learning experiences.
Kildoo Pavilion is a popular venue for weddings and other events at McConnells Mill State Park. Reservations are required in advance and include the pavilion with parking.
Weddings are not permitted in other park areas.
A two-plug, electric-vehicle charging station is available for public use in the Kildoo Picnic Area parking lot.
Please move to another parking space once your vehicle has been charged.