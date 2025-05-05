Bald Eagle State Forest, named for the famous Native American Chief, Bald Eagle, includes 194,602 acres in:

Snyder County

Union County

Centre County

Mifflin County

Clinton County

It spans the high, sharp ridges of central Pennsylvania and features miles of pristine mountain streams and numerous tracts of old-growth forest.

From the limestone-rich Susquehanna Valley in the southeast to the Allegheny Mountains in the northwest, the forest district is dominated by a series of sandstone ridges, some of which reach 2,300 feet above sea level.

The confluence of the west and north branches of the Susquehanna River occurs on the eastern boundary of the district, opposite the town of Northumberland.

Many streams within the area originate in its forested ridges and flow in several directions, eventually emptying into the Susquehanna River.

Public watersheds comprise over one-third of Bald Eagle State Forest, making the wise management of this land essential.