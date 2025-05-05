Overview
Kings Gap Environmental Education Center's unique attractions are its mountainous terrain, extensive forest, and panoramic views, which may be experienced while driving the winding road to the mansion area, or while hiking the trails. The sweeping view of the Cumberland Valley from the Cameron-Masland Mansion is impressive at any time of the year.
Kings Gap consists of 2,531 acres of forest on South Mountain, with more than 25 miles of hiking trails, a permanent orienteering course, picnicking, hunting, and other recreational and educational opportunities.
The mansion provides facilities for meals and overnight lodging, and may be reserved for meetings, weddings, receptions, and similar functions.
Kings Gap is one of several state parks specifically dedicated to provide environmental education and recreational programs to the citizens of Pennsylvania. A variety of programs are available for children, teachers, and the general public to increase knowledge and awareness of the values and function of our natural resources.
Whether enjoying Kings Gap through recreational activities, educational programs, or its scenic beauty, visitors can be inspired to become stewards of Pennsylvania’s outstanding natural resources.
Environmental Education
Plan Your Visit
500 Kings Gap Road
Carlisle, PA 17015-9306
717-486-5031
kingsgapsp@pa.gov
Make online reservations for day use and overnight facilities or call toll-free 888-PA-PARKS (888-727-2757), from 7:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M., Monday to Saturday.
The park is open every day of the year, sunrise to sunset. Day use areas close at dusk.
The center office is open specific hours. Contact the center office for facility seasons and hours.
From Interstate 81, take Exit 37.
Travel south on PA 233 for about 2.3 miles.
Turn left onto Pine Road and continue 2.2 miles.
Turn right onto Kings Gap Road.
The Cameron-Masland Mansion is 3.5 miles from the center’s entrance. Follow the winding, paved road to the top of the mountain. In the Mansion Area, bear left to follow the one-way directional signs. Parking is available in several lots adjacent to the education building and mansion.
GPS DD: Lat. 40.09321 Long. -77.2683
Call 911 and contact a park employee to summon medical, fire, or safety professionals.
Call or text 988 to contact a crisis center counselor during a mental health or substance abuse crisis.
Directions to the nearest hospital are posted on bulletin boards and at the park office.
Nearest Hospital
361 Alexander Spring Road
Carlisle, PA 17015
717-249-1212
♿ This symbol indicates facilities and activities that are Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible for people with disabilities. Screen reader users will hear this symbol as "wheelchair."
Accessible recreation options are listed on the accessibility page.
If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit.
Cell service is unpredictable in and around many Pennsylvania State Parks. There is no cell service in the Kings Gap Hollow Area. Please download the park map before your visit.
Kings Gap Environmental Education Center is committed to providing a diverse array of environmental education programs.
Programming is offered year-round to schools, civic groups, and the community.
Educational programs are age-specific and generate learning through discovery and a hands-on approach. Kings Gap also strives to teach outdoor skills that lead to healthy, lifelong outdoor enjoyment.
Curriculum-based environmental education programs are available to schools and organized groups. Call 717-486-3799 to schedule a group program. A variety of professional development workshops are offered for teachers.
Contact the park office or explore the calendar of events for more information on programs and other learning experiences.
From sweeping views of mountains and the Cumberland Valley to the historical backdrop of the Cameron-Masland Mansion and surroundings, Kings Gap offers a unique setting for:
- Meetings
- Retreats
- Trainings (government agencies, private businesses, non-profit organizations)
- Weddings
- Receptions
- Special Events
The mansion and grounds are available to rent from mid-April through mid-November. Meeting rooms, food service, and overnight accommodations are available from mid-April through mid-November.
Contact the center office for additional information, availability, prices, and to make a reservation.
A two-plug, electric-vehicle charging station is available for public use in the Education Center parking lot.
Please move to another parking space once your vehicle has been charged.