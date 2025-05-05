Overview
Though most of Tiadaghton State Forest’s 146,539 acres reside in Lycoming County, some tracts extend into:
- Tioga County
- Potter County
- Clinton County
- Union County
Tiadaghton’s forest features high-country flats bisected by clean, fast-moving mountain streams, including the legendary Pine Creek and Slate Run.
It is one of eight state forests located in the Pennsylvania Wilds region.
Come and explore the many interactive exhibits at the Tiadaghton Resource Management Center (PDF) that tell the story of the area and the work of the Bureau of Forestry.
See what you can do in a Day in Tiadaghton State Forest (PDF).
Explore Tiadaghton State Forest
The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Bureau of Forestry manages our state forests for their long-term health and productivity while conserving native wild plants. These forests are managed as “working forests” and provide a suite of uses and values to Pennsylvania citizens, while maintaining the forest’s wild character.
Our state forests are managed for:
- Pure water
- Recreation
- Scenic beauty
- Plant and animal habitat
- Sustainable timber and natural gas
- Many other uses and values
The management of our state forests is guided by the State Forest Resource Management Plan.
The Bureau of Forestry is in the process of revising the Tiadaghton State Forest Resource Management Plan.
A district-level state forest management plan is written for each of the bureau’s 20 forest districts across the state.
The newest draft of the Tiadaghton State Forest Resource Management Plan (PDF) is available to review.
The Tiadaghton State Forest’s 2026 Management Activities (PDF) provides information about upcoming projects and events to implement the State Forest Resource Management Plan.
Local state forest harvest schedules promote and maintain desired forest landscape conditions while providing a sustainable flow of forest products.
The Bureau of Forestry has adopted “ecosystem management” as its principal strategy for managing state forests. This approach seeks to conserve the natural patterns and processes of the forest while advancing long-term sustainability.
Ecosystem management promotes the conservation of plant and animal communities and the landscapes and habitats that support them. It also accounts for needs and values of people and communities.
This results in a holistic, integrated approach to managing forest resources.
As you travel throughout the state forest, you’ll see examples of our forests “at work.” Some of these management practices are more noticeable than others, such as:
- Active timber harvests
- Deer exclosure fences
- Natural gas drilling sites
- Prescribed fires
- Spongy moth (formerly known as gypsy moth) spraying
Others are more subtle, such as the:
- Protection of a vernal pool
- Buffering of a stream from timber harvesting
- Setting aside of a special area to conserve its wild character or protect a rare plant community
Each of these management practices and activities play a vital role in the management and conservation of our state forest system.
Pennsylvania’s 2.2-million-acre state forest system is one of the largest dual certified forests in North America. The forest is certified under Forest Stewardship Council™ and Sustainable Forestry Initiative© standards.
The Forest Stewardship Council™ is an independent organization supporting environmentally appropriate, socially beneficial, and economically viable management of the world’s forests.
Sustainable Forestry Initiative© certification focuses on protection of water quality, biodiversity, wildlife habitat, species at risk, and forests with exceptional conservation value.
Dual certification ensures that Pennsylvania’s state forests are managed to the highest third-party standards.