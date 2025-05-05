Though most of Tiadaghton State Forest’s 146,539 acres reside in Lycoming County, some tracts extend into:

Tioga County

Potter County

Clinton County

Union County

Tiadaghton’s forest features high-country flats bisected by clean, fast-moving mountain streams, including the legendary Pine Creek and Slate Run.

It is one of eight state forests located in the Pennsylvania Wilds region.

Come and explore the many interactive exhibits at the Tiadaghton Resource Management Center (PDF) that tell the story of the area and the work of the Bureau of Forestry.

See what you can do in a Day in Tiadaghton State Forest (PDF).