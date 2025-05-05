Overview
On the east rim of the canyon, the 585-acre Leonard Harrison State Park has modern facilities, a visitor center, and the most famous scenic views of the canyon. On the other side of the canyon is Colton Point State Park.
Plan Your Visit
4797 Route 660
Wellsboro, PA 16901-8970
570-724-3061
leonardharrisonsp@pa.gov
Make online reservations for day use and overnight facilities or call toll-free 888-PA-PARKS (888-727-2757), from 7:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M., Monday to Saturday.
The park is open every day of the year, sunrise to sunset. Day use areas close at dusk.
The park office is open specific hours. Overnight areas and other areas are open specific seasons and hours. Contact the park office for facility seasons and hours.
From the town of Wellsboro, follow Route 660 West 10 miles to Leonard Harrison State Park.
Stay on the paved road of Route 660 West, 10 miles outside of Wellsboro, the road will dead end at the park.
Be aware that GPS navigation will select a route through small, dirt roads unsuitable for large RVs and buses.
The most direct route is to follow the paved road of Rt 660 West.
There is no cell service in the park. Cell service is usually available 5 miles away from the park on Route 660 East.
Non-coin operated emergency phones are available at the park for 911, local and toll-free calls.
GPS Decimal Degrees: Lat. 41.70824 Long. -77.4553
Driving Directions: Directions Map to Colton Point State Park (PDF)
Call 911 and contact a park employee to summon medical, fire, or safety professionals.
Call or text 988 to contact a crisis center counselor during a mental health or substance abuse crisis.
Directions to the nearest hospital are posted on bulletin boards and at the park office.
Nearest Hospital
UPMC Wellsboro
32 Central Avenue
Wellsboro, PA 16901
570-723-7764
♿ This symbol indicates facilities and activities that are Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible for people with disabilities. Screen reader users will hear this symbol as "wheelchair."
Accessible recreation options are listed on the accessibility page.
If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit.
Cell service is unpredictable in and around many Pennsylvania State Parks. Please download the park map before your visit.
An environmental educator presents resource-oriented programs and walks April through October. Major topics and seasonal programs include:
- Lumber heritage
- Wildlife
- Geology and the canyon formation
- Fall color
- Leave No Trace
- Watershed Education
Educational information is available at the visitor center or park office.
The environmental interpretive center at the Leonard Harrison main overlook is open during the summer season through the fall foliage season.
Video and educational displays interpret the area and its wildlife.
Curriculum-based environmental education programs are available to schools and organized groups. Call the park office to schedule a group program. A variety of professional development workshops are offered for teachers.
Contact the park office or explore the calendar of events for more information on programs and other learning experiences.
The Pennsylvania Wilds Conservation Landscape is a 13-county region that is home to an impressive and diverse community of skilled artisans, craftspeople, and producers working across a variety of media.
Uplifting and celebrating these artisans and craftspeople throughout the region are Pennsylvania Wilds Conservation Shops.
Located at select state parks, Conservation Shops primarily feature locally-made products that reflect the region’s beauty, bounty, and rural traditions so visitors can “take home a piece of the Pennsylvania Wilds.”
During checkout, shoppers may also choose to donate to the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation, which reinvests 100 percent of the proceeds to fund special projects in the state parks and forests in the Pennsylvania Wilds.
The Conservation Shops are operated through a public-private partnership between the nonprofit Pennsylvania Wilds Center and DCNR to help support the Center's mission in the Pennsylvania Wilds Conservation Landscape.
Learn more about Pennsylvania Wilds Conservation Shops and the Pennsylvnaia Wilds Conservation Landscape.