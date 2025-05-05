From the town of Wellsboro, follow Route 660 West 10 miles to Leonard Harrison State Park.

Stay on the paved road of Route 660 West, 10 miles outside of Wellsboro, the road will dead end at the park.

Be aware that GPS navigation will select a route through small, dirt roads unsuitable for large RVs and buses.

The most direct route is to follow the paved road of Rt 660 West.

There is no cell service in the park. Cell service is usually available 5 miles away from the park on Route 660 East.

Non-coin operated emergency phones are available at the park for 911, local and toll-free calls.

GPS Decimal Degrees: Lat. 41.70824 Long. -77.4553

Driving Directions: Directions Map to Colton Point State Park (PDF)