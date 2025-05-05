Overview
The 339-acre Kinzua Bridge State Park, located in McKean County, is the home of the reinvented Kinzua Viaduct.
The Viaduct, once the longest and tallest railroad structure at 2,053 feet long and 301 feet high, was partially destroyed by a tornado during 2003.
Reinvented as a pedestrian walkway during 2011, visitors can stroll 600 feet out on the remaining support towers, peer miles out into the Kinzua Gorge, and gaze down through the partial glass platform at the end of the walkway.
The Kinzua Bridge State Park Visitor Center and Park Office features great views, self-guiding exhibits, and information about the surrounding area.
Picnicking and trail opportunities are available. Fish for native brook trout in Kinzua Creek.
The Kinzua Bridge Scenic Byway is a designated shared use hike/bike corridor.
Skywalk Advisory
The skywalk and Kinzua Creek Trail may be closed to visitor access during periods of inclement weather including snow, ice, thunderstorms, and high winds.
Preemptive closures of both the trail and skywalk may also occur based upon predicted severe weather events, and for routine maintenance of the structure.
To avoid unexpected issues with your visit, check weather forecasts for the area prior to arrival at the park.
For information about closures, please check the alert section at the top of this web page.
Recreational Advisory
Due to unsafe conditions in the area of the downed towers, visitors are prohibited from walking under the skywalk and in the surrounding area as indicated on the map.
Plan Your Visit
296 Viaduct Road
Kane, PA 16735
814-778-5467
kinzuabridgesp@pa.gov
Currently, this park has no reservable facilities.
The park is open every day of the year, from 8:00 A.M. to sunset.
The visitor center and park office is open specific hours:
- January 1 to February 28 -- Open Monday to Saturday, 8:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M., closed on Sundays and New Year's Day.
- March 1 to March 31 -- Open 7 days-a-week, 8:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M.
- April 1 to October 31 -- Open 7 days-a-week, 8:00 A.M. to 6:00 P.M.
- November 1 to December 31 -- Open 7 days-a-week, 8:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M.
- Closed on Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.
The Pennsylvania Wilds Conservation Shop operates independently of the park office. Call 1-800-895-1376 for shop hours.
Contact the park office for additional facility seasons and hours.
Kinzua Bridge State Park is four miles north of U.S. 6 at Mt. Jewett on State Route 3011.
Use the following address for GPS devices: 296 Viaduct Rd, Mount Jewett, PA 16740
GPS Decimal Degrees: Lat. 41.75952 Long. -78.58694
Call 911 and contact a park employee to summon medical, fire, or safety professionals.
Call or text 988 to contact a crisis center counselor during a mental health or substance abuse crisis.
Directions to the nearest hospital are posted on bulletin boards and at the park office.
Nearest Hospital
UPMC Kane
4372 Route 6
Kane, PA 16735
814-837-8585
♿ This symbol indicates facilities and activities that are Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible for people with disabilities. Screen reader users will hear this symbol as "wheelchair."
Accessible recreation options are listed on the accessibility page.
If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit.
Cell service is unpredictable in and around many Pennsylvania State Parks. Please download the park map before your visit.
The Kinzua Bridge State Park Visitor Center and Park Office opened on July 1, 2016. It provides a location for visitors to interact with park staff, explore the history of the viaduct, and learn more about the natural landscape and wildlife.
The visitor center features a reception area, gift shop, spectacular view of the skywalk, and two levels of self-guided and interactive exhibits that focus on engineering, environment, nature, energy, and history as they relate to the viaduct and local area.
Some of the exhibits are hands-on for the enjoyment of all ages, while others include videos and original artifacts.
Pennsylvania Wilds Conservation Shops
The Pennsylvania Wilds Conservation Landscape is a 13-county region that is home to an impressive and diverse community of skilled artisans, craftspeople, and producers working across a variety of media.
Uplifting and celebrating these artisans and craftspeople throughout the region are Pennsylvania Wilds Conservation Shops.
Located at select state parks, Conservation Shops primarily feature locally-made products that reflect the region’s beauty, bounty, and rural traditions so visitors can “take home a piece of the Pennsylvania Wilds.”
During checkout, shoppers may also choose to donate to the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation, which reinvests 100 percent of the proceeds to fund special projects in the state parks and forests in the Pennsylvania Wilds.
The Conservation Shops are operated through a public-private partnership between the nonprofit Pennsylvania Wilds Center and DCNR to help support the Center’s mission in the Pennsylvania Wilds Conservation Landscape.
Learn more about Pennsylvania Wilds Conservation Shops and the Pennsylvania Wilds Conservation Landscape.
The park offers a wide variety of environmental education and recreation programs year round. Through hands-on activities, guided walks, and informational programs, participants gain an appreciation and understanding of natural and cultural resources.
Contact the park office or explore the calendar of events for more information on programs and other learning experiences.
Teacher Training
A variety of natural history and professional development workshops are available to teachers.
These workshops are designed to provide information and ideas that can easily be integrated into the classroom.
School Groups
Curriculum-based environmental education programs are available to schools and organized groups. Programs focus on the themes of engineering, environment, nature, energy, and history.
They correlate to Pennsylvania Academic Standards, vary in length, and most are STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) related.
Some programs begin in the school classroom and follow-up with a field learning experience at the park. These offerings are also available for homeschool groups.
Contact the park for the program offering brochure, to request a specific topic, or to inquire about availability. All programs must be arranged in advance and may be scheduled by calling the park office.
Motor Coach Tours and Tour Groups
The park is motor coach, bus, and RV friendly. Buses may drive directly to the entrance of the visitor center and park office to drop off and pick up groups.
Please note a multi-year project to rehab the skywalk is set to begin in the fall of 2024 and during the project, motor coach groups must call the park in advanced to discuss the logistic of their visit.
Participants may explore the park, exhibits on both levels of the visitor center, and visit the gift shop. During the project the Skywalk and Kinzua Creek Trail will be closed, however the observation decks and some of the trails in the park will remain open. Each fall during peak leaf viewing the project is scheduled to be on pause with the skywalk open to visitation. Please contact the park for the most up to date construction schedule.
All guided activities must be scheduled at least 30 days prior to arrival.
The Kinzua Bridge Foundation, Inc. organizes a yearly fall festival that is held for two days during the third weekend of September that includes arts, crafts, food vendors, and musical entertainment.
The foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to the restoration and preservation of the Kinzua Viaduct, the promotion of the viaduct’s historical and cultural significance, as well as supporting the state park.
A two-plug, electric-vehicle charging station is available for public use in the bus and RV parking area near the picnic pavilion.
Please move to another parking space once your vehicle has been charged.