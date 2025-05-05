The 339-acre Kinzua Bridge State Park, located in McKean County, is the home of the reinvented Kinzua Viaduct.

The Viaduct, once the longest and tallest railroad stru​cture at 2,053 feet long and 301 feet high, was partially destroyed by a tornado during 2003.

Reinvented as a pedestrian walkway during 2011, visitors can stroll 600 feet out on the remaining support towers, peer miles out into the Kinzua Gorge, and gaze down through the partial glass platform at the end of the walkway.

The Kinzua Bridge State Park Visitor Center and Park Office features great views, self-guiding exhibits, and information about the surrounding area.

Picnicking and trail opportunities are available. Fish for native brook trout in Kinzua Creek.

​The Kinzua Bridge Scenic Byway is a designated shared use hike/bike corridor.

Skywalk Advisory

The skywalk and Kinzua Creek Trail may be closed to visitor access during periods of inclement weather including snow, ice, thunderstorms, and high winds.

Preemptive closures of both the trail and skywalk may also occur based upon predicted severe weather events, and for routine maintenance of the structure.

To avoid unexpected issues with your visit, check weather forecasts for the area prior to arrival at the park.

For information about closures, please check the alert section at the top of this web page.

Recreational Advisory

Due to unsafe conditions in the area of the downed towers, visitors are prohibited from walking under the skywalk and in the surrounding area as indicated on the map.