Overview
Cherry Springs State Park is nearly as remote and wild today as it was two centuries ago.
Named for the large stands of black cherry trees originally found in the area, the 82-acre state park is surrounded by the 262,000-acre Susquehannock State Forest. The Susquehannock Trail passes nearby and offers 85 miles of backpacking and hiking.
Night sky enthusiasts flock to the park for its dark skies which are famous for great views of the Milky Way, planets, and hard-to-see astronomical objects and phenomena.
Plan Your Visit
Street Address:
4639 Cherry Springs Road
Coudersport, PA 16915
814-435-1037
lymanrunsp@pa.gov
Mailing Address:
c/o Lyman Run State Park
454 Lyman Run Road
Galeton, PA 16922
Make online reservations for day use and overnight facilities or call toll-free 888-PA-PARKS (888-727-2757), from 7:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M., Monday to Saturday.
The park is open every day of the year.
The Cherry Springs Rustic Campground is open mid-April through the late-October.
The Night Sky Public Viewing Area is intended for short term (a few hours or less) star gazing and is not permitted for overnight stays.
The Overnight Astronomy Observation Field is open to registered users all night.
Contact the Lyman Run State Park office for facility seasons and hours.
Cherry Springs State Park is in on PA 44 in Potter County.
GPS DD:Lat. 41.66384 Long. -77.82321
A free, local-use phone is located in the camper check-in station.
Directions to the nearest hospital are posted on bulletin boards.
Nearest Hospital
UPMC Cole
1001 East Second Street
Coudersport, PA 16915
814-274-9300
If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit.
For a safe and enjoyable park visit, all state park rules and regulations apply, including:
- Campfires -- Open fires are prohibited. Grills are located in the picnic area at the pavilion. Traditional campsites with fire rings are located in the park campground across the road.
- Pets -- Pets are prohibited in the Night Sky Public Viewing Area, Overnight Astronomy Observation Field, and Rustic Campground.
- Alcohol -- Alcoholic beverages are prohibited in Pennsylvania state parks.
- Green Lasers -- Green laser pointers are prohibited in the park at all times and for all reasons.
- Food, Wildlife, and Trash -- Food scraps invite scavengers, such as black bears, raccoons, opossums, and skunks. Store food in a vehicle to prevent damage to your equipment. Please wash dishes in a dish pan, then dispose of the water. No dishwashing is permitted in the restrooms or at the hydrants. Please place trash, accumulated during your stay, in the appropriate receptacles.
Cell service is unpredictable in and around many Pennsylvania State Parks. Please download the park map before your visit.
Cherry Springs State Park is very remote and most cell phones do not have network coverage.
Cherry Springs State Park offers a wide variety of programs year-round. Gain a better understanding of the park’s natural, cultural, and historical resources through diverse program offerings. Weather permitting, a park educator or guest speaker presents public stargazing programs in the Night Sky Public Viewing Area and amphitheater.
What We Offer
Public Programs: Guided outdoor recreation, hands-on activities, outdoor education, and special events for all ages.
Group Learning Opportunities:
- School groups can schedule standards-aligned, inquiry-based environmental education programs by contacting the park. We encourage scheduling at least three months in advance as available dates fill quickly. Options are offered for field experiences and in-school lessons.
- Organized groups can schedule a wide variety of inquiry-based outdoor education programs by contacting the park. We encourage scheduling early as available dates fill quickly.
Educator Opportunities: A wide-variety of standards-aligned professional development trainings are available for formal and non-formal educators.
Ready to learn? Contact the park or explore the DCNR Calendar of Events for more information on programs and other learning experiences.
Due to its exceptionally dark skies, Cherry Springs State Park is one of the best places on the eastern seaboard for stargazing and the science of astronomy, which is the study and observation of:
- Planets
- Nebulae
- Galaxies
- Stars
- Other heavenly bodies
A dark night sky is a natural resource, just like plants, waterways, and wildlife. Recognizing this unique resource needed to be managed and protected, during 2000, DCNR declared Cherry Springs State Park its first Dark Sky Park.
Dark Sky Fund/Association
The Cherry Springs Dark Sky Fund/Association is a “Friends” group under the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation.
Their mission is the protection of the dark night sky at Cherry Springs State Park and enhancing the astronomy experience through facility improvement and educational outreach programs.
Dark Sky Fund donations will be used to enhance the stargazing and astronomy experience at Cherry Springs State Park. Physical improvements to the park will help to eliminate any outside light pollution and remove overhead obstructions.
Donations will also be used to educate local residents and visitors about the value of the night sky resource and why it needs to be preserved.
Fund donations have been used to:
- Plant light screening trees and shrubs
- Convert all park lighting to shielded, red-light fixtures
- Bury overhead electrical lines
- Install electrical pedestals on the astronomy field
The fund also has provided educational materials about astronomy and environmentally friendly lighting in the park and surrounding communities.
Decisions about how the fund monies are spent are a collaborative effort of the park management and the Dark Sky Fund Advisory Council. The council is made up of astronomers from all over the country who regularly observe at Cherry Springs.
How to Donate
Donation forms and envelopes for the Cherry Springs Dark Sky Fund are available at the astronomy information bulletin board, located adjacent to the restroom on the Overnight Astronomy Observation Field and donations may be inserted into the Dark Sky Fund’s donation tube -- a square, blue fee tube located next to the astronomy information bulletin board.
Please do not combine park fees and donation fees. Use the separate forms and envelopes. Thanks for your support!
During 1952, the first Woodsmen Show at Cherry Springs State Park attracted a crowd of 4,000 people.
Today, the annual Woodsmen Show attracts thousands of spectators for the early August event. The show features lumberjack contests in:
- Tree-felling
- Log rolling
- Spring board chopping
- Standing block chop
- Chain-saw events